Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) hit the road this weekend to face the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) on Sunday afternoon. Both teams are coming off losses, making this matchup having all the makings of a thriller. Here you will get how to watch Vikings vs. Seahawks NFL game without cable.

How to watch Vikings vs. Seahawks NFL

Teams: Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings

Daten: Sunday, Sept. 26

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

Live Stream here: NFLGamepass.TV

Last time out for the Seattle Seahawks



The Seahawks are coming off a surprising 33-30 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans last weekend. Seattle held a 24-9 lead at halftime but scored just six points in the second half as the Titans outscored the Seahawks 24-6 in the second half for the shocking come from behind win.

The Seahawks’ rush defense will likely need to be better against Minnesota after allowing Derrick Henry to get loose for 237 yards from scrimmage on 41 attempts. Russell Wilson went 22-of-31 for 343 yards and three touchdowns but was shutdown for most of the second half.

Seattle will need to be more disciplined after racking up 10 penalties for 100 yards, including a taunting penalty on D.J. Reed. The new penalty for taunting is a rule that every NFL team in the league has been penalized for and it will take some time to get used to.

Seahawks Injuries: Cedric Ogbuehi: Questionable (Pectoral), Benson Mayowa: Questionable (Groin), Neiko Thorpe: Questionable (Hip), Rasheem Green: Out (Neck), Quinton Dunbar: Questionable (Knee)

Last time out for the Minnesota Vikings



The Vikings are coming into Sunday’s matchup desperate after losing two heartbreakers to begin the 2021 season. The most recent was a 34-33 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday. Greg Joseph’s attempt to win the game with a 37-yard field goal missed to the right.

Kirk Cousins went 22-of-32 for 244 yards and three touchdowns, doing his best to get his team their first win of the season. Dalvin Cook, K.J. Osborn, and Justin Jefferson combined for 419 yards of offense but Minnesota was just 2-for-10 on third down.

Vikings Injuries: Cameron Dantzler: Out (Rib), Mike Boone: Questionable (Concussion), Kris Boyd: Questionable (Hamstring), Mike Hughes: Out (Neck)

Prediction

Based on the first two games for both teams, this game feels like it will be another nail-biter. Minnesota secondary is one of their weaker spots, which means Russell Wilson should have an easy day at the office.

Wilson’s experience in the clutch will be the difference as Seattle will improve to 2-1 on the year. Meanwhile, an 0-3 start for the Vikings will likely mean the seat will start to get pretty warm for Head Coach Mike Zimmer.

Home and road insights

Minnesota had two wins against the spread, and was 3-5 overall, at home last season.

At home last year, as 1.5-point underdogs or more, the Vikings had one win ATS (1-6).

Last season, Minnesota hit the over in seven of eight home games.

Vikings home games last season averaged 49.6 total points, 5.4 fewer than this matchup’s over/under (55).

In away games last season, Seattle had two wins against the spread and was 5-3 overall.

The Seahawks had one win ATS (1-5) away from home as 1.5-point favorites or more.

Seattle went over the total in four of eight road games last season.

Seahawks away games last season averaged 50.9 total points, 4.1 fewer than this contest’s over/under (55).

