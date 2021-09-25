Some of boxing’s best are stepping in the ring this fall, and the action starts this weekend with Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight bout with Oleksandr Usyk. On Saturday, September 25, 2021, Joshua (24-1-0) is putting four world titles on the line against Usyk (18-0-0) inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. The six-fight card is being promoted by Matchroom Sport and will end with the title match between Joshua and Usyk. Stream the big fight here

What: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Heavyweight Title Match

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Heavyweight Title Match When: Saturday, September 25, 2021 @ 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST

Saturday, September 25, 2021 @ 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – Tottenham, London

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – Tottenham, London TV Broadcast: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV Live Stream: FIGHTPASS (CLICK HERE TO WATCH)

This weekend’s boxing match doesn’t have the weight that a summer contest between Tyson Fury (30-0-1) and Joshua would have. With Fury given the opportunity to finish the trilogy with Deontay Wilder (42-1-1) just two weeks from this weekend, it will suffice. All of the pressure is on Joshua to maintain his status on Saturday against Usyk if he hopes to have a shot at the undisputed championship next year.

As reflected in his record, Usyk is not a person Joshua can overlook. Much of his career’s work was done at the cruiserweight level before the Ukrainian took a heavyweight bout last year. Facing Dereck Chisora for the WBO Inter-Continental Heavy Title last October, Usyk was successful in his effort, winning by unanimous decision. LIVE Joshua fight withot cable

In 2018, Usyk held the World Cruiser titles in the WBC, WBO, and IBF, and had the WBA Super World Cruiser title as well. His belt collection grew rapidly from one in 2017 to four by July the next year.

A southpaw fighter, Usyk has nothing but pride and glory on the line on Saturday. The orthodox Englishman, Joshua, however, is defending his titles and has a nice new “career-long” promotional deal with Matchroom Sport to live up to. There’s also the anticipation of a shot at Fury, but first things first.

Broadcasting in England on Sky Sports, the fight card will be carried by DAZN in the United States and around the world. Unfortunately, DAZN isn’t available in every country, which means you may not be able to view it from your location. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, Fitepass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card in full HD coverage.

DAZN has subscription options for $19.99/month or $99.99 for an entire year. In Canada, the price is $20 CAD a month or $150 CAD a year. Sky Sports Box Office will be broadcasting Saturday’s fight for €24.95.Or you can watch in fightpass

In addition to the titles in the main event, Joshua vs Usyk will feature three title fights. With this much heat on the card, it is a must-see event. Also on the card is Callum Smith, stepping up to the light heavyweight division. He took his shot against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez last December in a super middle bout. Smith lost by unanimous decision after going the distance and lost his WBA Super Middle Title in the process.

*Odds as of 9/21/21

Weight Class (Belts) Defender / Fight Record / Odds/ Country Challenger / Fight Record / Odds/ Country Heavyweight (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBO) Anthony Joshua

24-1-0 / -265

United Kingdom Oleksandr Usyk

18-0-0 / +210

Ukraine Cruiserweight (WBO) Lawrence Okolie

16-0-0 / -1800

United Kingdom Dilan Prasovic

15-0-0 +900

Montenegro Light Heavyweight Callum Smith

27-1-0

-110

United Kingdom Lenin Castillo

21-3-1

Dominican Republic Welterweight (IBF International) Maxim Prodan

19-0-1 / +425

Romania Florian Marku

8-0-1 / -600

United Kingdom Middleweight (vacant WBA intercontinental) Christopher Ousley

12-0-0

United States Khasan Baysangurov

21-1-0

Russia Lightweight Campbell Hatton

3-0-0

United Kingdom Sonny Martinez

2-4-0

Uruguay

