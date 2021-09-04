NCAA College Football is back and we have a great matchup to get things started in the Big 10.

The number 18 Iowa Hawkeyes will play host to the 17th ranked Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

This is a matchup of two teams with identical records last season, who come into their 2021 campaigns with plenty of questions to answer.

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers Game Details

When Saturday, September 4 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Kinnick Stadium – Iowa City, IA

TV: Big Ten Network

Live Stream: GamePass.TV

Iowa vs. Indiana Preview

Can the Hawkeyes offense match their defense?

The Hawkeyes relied heavily on their defense last season to finish with a 6-2 record. They were a dominant bunch, allowing no more than 21 points per game last season.

To take another step forward, Iowa will need their offense to get them down the field to score.

Junior QB Spencer Petras is a towering presence, and he’s definitely got an arm. He’ll need to show improved accuracy to extend drives downfield.

A few of his big targets from last season are gone, so coach Kirk Ferentz will be looking for someone to emerge from the receiving corps.

There are also several question marks on the offensive line. Iowa will have to solve those quickly or their defense will have to bail them out.

Will the upstart Hoosiers take another step forward in 2021?

The Hoosiers have been slowly building their program up, from winning eight games for the first time in decades in 2019. 2020 was another banner year as they won six games in a shortened season.

Coach Tom Allen lost some key players on both sides of the ball, but he returns junior QB Michael Penix Jr. Penix is an exciting quarterback with all the tools necessary to be one of the best in the NCAA, but staying healthy has been an issue for him.

Indiana has some nice depth in their secondary, and they were successful in forcing turnovers last season, and they’ll look to build on that.

They have some questions on the offensive line and they face a stiff schedule, so Indiana will have their work cut out for them, beginning with this opener against Iowa.

How to watch Iowa vs. Indiana

The Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Indiana Hoosiers game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. If you are in an area serviced by the Big Ten Network, the games are available if you have a cable TV subscription with Fox Sports. The Big Ten Network also has a subscription service, which is $14.95 per month or $119.95 per year.

We recommend GamePass.TV for live streaming the game globally in crystal clear HD video without the need for a VPN.

