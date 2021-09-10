The Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina A&T Aggies are both looking for their first wins in week two of the college football season. They’ll face off on Friday night at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium and one team will be leaving with a win.

Duke lost to Charlotte in week one and the Aggies surprisingly dropped a game to Furman. Duke seemed like they were on their way to victory before allowing the 49ers to score in the final two minutes of the game.

Duke vs. North Carolina A&T Game Details

When Friday, September 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Wallace Wade Stadium – Durham, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: GamePass.TV

Both teams will be looking for redemption in Friday night in a non-conference game.

Duke vs. North Carolina A&T College Football Week 2 Preview

Can the Blue Devils offense make up for defensive miscues?

The Duke defense looked lackluster as they continue to struggle with turnovers just as they did last season. Their two turnovers against Charlotte really plagued them and kept them from starting off with a win.

But on the bright side, Duke’s offense showed off some firepower. Running back Mataeo Durant was one of the bright spots in the week one loss. Durant had 255 rushing yards and found paydirt three times in the game. Durant was also a factor in the passing game.

Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg also looked good against Charlotte. He was an accurate 20 of 29 on his passes, threw for 228 yards and one touchdown. If the Duke offensive line can find a way to protect him and give him time, he could be a dangerous weapon for Duke.

Can North Carolina get up to speed quickly after sitting out 2020?

The Aggies did not play in 2020, choosing not to field a squad due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So getting up to speed after missing an entire season is certainly a challenge.

That explains why they struggled in week one against Furman, but the Aggies are a proud FCS team that have become accustomed to success.

They’ll need a big performance from dual-threat junior WB Jalen Fowler. Fowler completed 14 of 29 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown, but he also threw two picks. The Aggies will need Fowler to be more accurate if they want to have a chance against Duke.

Fowler can be a threat on the run, but he becomes less predictable if he can complete sharp passes in the pocket. He certainly has the targets available to do so.

How to watch Duke vs North Carolina A&T Live Stream on ACC Network?



The Duke vs. North Carolina A&T Football game will be broadcast on the ACC Network. You’ll need to have a cable subscription or a streaming subscription in order to watch the ACC network

