The Cowboys (0-1) visit the Chargers (1-0) Sunday afternoon in Inglewood, California and are looking to avoid a 0-2 start under 2nd-year head coach Mike McCarthy. Coming off a close loss last Thursday to the Bucs, the Boys suffered more than just a blemish on their record, as they lost Michael Gallup to a ankle injury for several weeks.

Cowboys vs Chargers NFL Game Info

When: Sunday, Sept 18, 2021 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: SoFi Stadium- Inglewood, CA

TV: CBS

Live Stream: NFL.Gamepass.TV

Gallup seemed to be their only loss the Boys would suffer, but more bad news came when the NFL handed a 5-game suspension towards starting RT La’el Collins for violation of substance abuse.

Now two offensive starters down, the team faced more bad luck on the defensive side with Demarcus Lawrence breaking his foot in practice that had him ruled him out till November and Randy Gregory being put on the Covid-19 list

Where to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Chargers NFL today

2021’s NFL Kickoff Game is on CBS on Sunday, September 20th, 2021, at 4:25 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live with a streaming service that carries NBC like Hulu, FuboTV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Stream. You can also stream the game live with the CBS streaming service Peacock. or you can try GamePass.TV

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers Preview and prediction

Coming into this game, the Boys suspect defense already had questions, but now it will be interesting to see how they come out against rising-star QB Justin Herbert. Although, Herbert may not have put up the best stat line against Washington last week, he helped lead his Chargers to a victory and will come into their first home game of the season motivated to show out in front of their fans.

The Chargers, led by a revamped coaching staff, are a exciting young team that will be set up for years to come and have weapons on both sides of the ball. Expect a shootout nonetheless, but all the pressure and eyes will be magnified on the Cowboys who seem to grab the most scrutiny and attention every week whether they win or lose.

Can the Cowboys defense step up?

Last week, the Boys defense looked completely different from last year under new DC Dan Quinn with consistent pressure towards Brady, four forced turnovers and a couple of big stops. However, although you saw the usual suspect pass defense the team has had for several years they played their part of keeping the game close and allowing Dak and his offense to get more opportunities to score. However, with the news of D-Law now out till Nov., the unknown status of Gregory, recent additions of Donovan Wilson and Damontae Kazee to the injury report, it begs the question on who will step up for the team. The team will now rely on pass-rushers Tarrell Basham, Bradley Anae, Osa Odighizuwa, Carlos Watkins and possibly get rushes from linebackers Micah Parsons, Jaylon Smith, LVE or Keanu Neal.

Can the Chargers take advantage of more possible opportunities on Sunday?

Above, it was mentioned how the Cowboys defense will be suffering in certain position groups and their offense has the sure firepower to make the Boys pay. From Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler, Herbert, and Jared Cook, they will be able to test the Cowboys the whole game. On the defense side of the ball, it will be a test to see if the defense can take advantage of the missing hole on their the Boys offensive line and get after Dak early. Although the Chargers have a loaded offensive team, it feels the Bucs had more offensive weapons and the Cowboys were able to handle them to a certain extent and kept the game closer than many thought.

Prediction

I expect the Cowboys and Chargers to be close only because of the firepower both teams possess and the Boys to pull out a close one. Although the Boys come in missing personnel on both sides of the ball, Dak, OC Kellen Moore and McCarthy should be able to successfully scheme around their troubles to keep up in a shootout.

