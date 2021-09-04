College football is officially back for the 2021-22 season, and week one’s featured matchup is a rivalry renewed. The number three ranked Clemson Tigers will look to make a return back to the College Football Playoff as they take on the number five ranked Georgia Bulldogs, a team who hasn’t made it to the CFP since 2017.

Charlotte, North Carolina will be electric as two top-five teams battle it out in the biggest matchup of the weekend.

Game Information:

When: Saturday, September 4th, 7:30 PM ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina

Channel: ESPN

Clemson vs. Georgia Preview

In likely the best contest of the weekend, Heisman-hopeful J.T. Daniels will face an NFL-level defense in the Clemson Tigers in what could be a preview of a College Football Playoff game. Whoever wins this game should see their ranking rise at least one spot up the polls, and could upset the balance early.

Two-loss teams don’t tend to make the playoff, and starting with one loss out of the gate is rough.

Looking to fill the large void left by 2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence, DJ Uiagalelei will be hoping to lead the Tigers back to the promise land and bring a national title back to Clemson. Last year, The Tigers made it to another College Football playoff, but fell short last year against Justin Fields and Ohio State.

Week One: Clemson vs. Georgia Preview – Will the Tigers tame the Bulldogs?

Uiagalelei has looked like a game manager so far in his very young college career, throwing for 914 yards, 5 TDS and no picks in limited time last season. One of the top prospects coming out of high school from the coveted class of 2020, DJ will look to be the next great Clemson quarterback, following the likes of Watson, Bryant, and Lawrence.

For Clemson, I would definitely keep an eye on defensive end Bryan Bresee. The number one recruit from the class of 2020, Bresee will look to anchor this defense which has always been extremely solid.

The hype around Georgia this season is extremely high, and a lot of pressure is building on head coach Kirby Smart. JT Daniels and Co. will look to bring a national title back to Athens, a trophy that hasn’t been at Samford Stadium since 1980. The offense will be the star of the show, especially with the array of options Daniels has to work with.

How to watch Clemson vs. Georgia NCAA Football?

