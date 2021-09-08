The home team come into this on the back of a goalless draw away to El Salvador at the weekend. That means it is two draws from two away from home for Honduras after being pegged back by Canada last week.

USA vs. Honduras Match Info

Date: Wednesday, September 8

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo, NBC Universo

Live Stream: SoccerPass

The USMNT entered World Cup qualifying with two trophies from the summer.

However, the shine from the victories over Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup wore off after the two draws against El Salvador and Canada.

The scoreless affair with El Salvador to open qualifying was an acceptable result, but the Americans did not improve in their 1-1 tie with Canada.

McKennie’s absence for the Canada match hurt the USMNT’s ability to control the game in midfield. Canada created most of its scoring chances through transition opportunities that McKennie might have been able to slow down.

How to watch Canada vs. El Salvador CONCACAF World Cup qualifier Soccer

Canada has collected two points after two draws to open the final round of 2022 World Cup qualifying in the CONCACAF region. The first match was a 1-1 tie at home to Honduras, followed by a come-from-behind draw against favorites USA.

Canada vs. El Salvador Match Info

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 8

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Sportsnet

French-language TV: RDS

Stream: Soccerpass

Before you tune in to Wednesday’s World Cup qualifiers, you need to see the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers picks from European soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

Canada vs. El Salvador Preview

While they could easily have beaten both Honduras and the US, one characteristic that is evident from this group is their resiliency and never say die attitude, which we have not seen in previous campaigns when they seem to fall apart after conceding.

In their previous three qualifying campaigns, their play away from home proved to be their Achilles heel as they only had one win and a draw in the second to last stage of qualifying for the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

The game plan for Canada versus the US was clearly to frustrate them and catch them on the counter, but we should see a much more offensive-minded approach from them on Wednesday, knowing the importance of winning at home and against a side that have made it their primary focus to defend.

Half time adjustments have played a big part for the Canadians in their opening two matches, but given the generational talent that this side possess, they will be eager to earn a victory in the final stage of World Cup qualifying for the first time since beating Costa Rica 1-0 way back in June 1997.

How to watch CONCACAF World Cup qualifier Soccer tonight?

Canada vs. El Salvador Soccer match will be available on Paramount+ OTT service, Viewer’s of Canada can be watch the qualifying soccer match on RDS TV channel and can stream through Soccerpass.

On the other hand, USMNT vs. Honduras Live Stream will be available on same (Paramount+) as well as TV NBC Universe TV channel. If you are looking for a non-contract, non-subscription service, then you can check SoccerPass,

Soccerpass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream CONCACAF World Cup qualifier Playoff match via live stream from anywhere.

The post How to watch Canada vs. El Salvador, USA vs. Honduras: Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup qualifier appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to watch Canada vs. El Salvador, USA vs. Honduras: Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup qualifier