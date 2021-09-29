Article heading goes to today’s biigest South African sports tournament 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup Semi-final match. Brazil faces the Argentina this Wednesday (29) for the semifinal of the Futsal World Cup. In search of the sixth world championship, the Brazilian team enters the court at 2 pm (GMT), in Kaunas, Lithuania. Stream here

Viewing Information

Who: Argentina vs Brazil

Where: Kaunas, Lithuania.

When: 09/29/2021 (Wednesday).

Time: 2 pm (from Brasília).

Broadcast: Spor TV, TUDN, TSN 3

Live Stream: Click Here to watch

Artem Antoshkin is one of the tallest players at the Futsal World Cup in Lithuania, and that came in handy when he scored at full stretch for RFU after goalkeeper Nicolas Sarmiento had made a number of outstanding saves

FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021: Argentina vs Brazil

Brazil skipper Rodrigo hit the target once again with his trademark toe-poke, living up to his nickname as the “Human Torpedo”. Famed for his superb shooting technique, he put A Seleçao in front with a free-kick after Leozinho had drawn a defender out of the wall with a dummy run, allowing Rodrigo to clinically exploit the gap.

Argentina’s FIFA Futsal World Cup 2016 -winning coach Diego Giustozzi arrived on site to watch a rematch of that year’s final and support the Albiceleste. He may no longer be in charge of the team, but he nervously marched to and fro in the stands as watched on.

How to watch Futsal World Cup 2021 from anywhere



The Americans are participating in this year’s FIFA Futsal World Cup, and coverage of their matches will air on Fox Sports 2. Available with certain television packages, American coverage of the Futsal World Cup may be difficult to watch, especially on stream, domestically and abroad. In this case, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV

Brazil vs Argentinal Live Stream Futsal 2021

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire tournament card in full HD with Gamepass for just 9.99

Match Updates

Defending champions Argentina will face five-time champions Brazil in Kaunas after both sides progressed past the quarter-finals by the slightest of margins.

Argentina eliminate Russia 5-4 (1-1 after extra-time) on penalties, while only one goal proved enough for Brazil against Morocco.

Brazil is the most successful team to have won the Futsal World Cup five times, while Argentina won only once in Colombia in 2016.

Leandro Cuzzolino thundered in a left-footed drive, the captain getting his name on the scoresheet just as he had done in the previous quarter-final with a free-kick. At 6’1” (1.87m),

The South Americans took control and Morocco goalkeeper Reda Khiyari was in the spotlight on several occasions. Brazil defended their lead thanks to a disciplined defensive display and ultimately Morocco may be frustrated that they did not take more risks going forward, even if they were delighted with their overall performance in Lithuania

The post How to watch Brazil vs Argentina Online: Start Time, live stream for FIFA Futsal World Cup Semi-final 2021 appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to watch Brazil vs Argentina Online: Start Time, live stream for FIFA Futsal World Cup Semi-final 2021