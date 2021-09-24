The rivalry between the United States and Great Britain wrote itself into existence with the Revolutionary War. Every other year from 1927 to 1971, the now-friendly nations hit the fairway to compete in the Ryder Cup. In 1979, the format was to encompass Europe against America.

What: 2020/21 Ryder Cup

2020/21 Ryder Cup When: Friday, September 24 – Sunday, September 26, 2021

Friday, September 24 – Sunday, September 26, 2021 Where: Whistling Straits – Kohler, Wisconsin

Whistling Straits – Kohler, Wisconsin TV Broadcast: NBC & The Golf Channel

NBC & The Golf Channel Live Stream: OLYMTV (Worldwide)

Hosted in each continent on a rotating schedule, the 2021 Ryder Cup will be played at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, from September 24 – 26.

2021 Ryder Cup Preview

Delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that put the world on pause in 2020, the Ryder Cup finally makes its return and brings with it some more stories thanks to the delay.

Since the last edition of the competition in 2018, golf fans have been treated to the rivalry/feud of Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, two of the best Americans in the sport. The drama got a little more quippy this last spring, which has come complete with videos being shared and both men doubling down on their position in the drama.

Things have reached such a point this year that many believed it could impact the U.S. team at the Ryder Cup, which both men were sure to qualify for. Last month, per Golf.com, American captain Stever Stricker spoke with Sports Illustrated about the state of the drama, saying, “They said it’s not going to be an issue, and I believe them. I trust them. As far as I’m concerned, it’s been put to bed.”

All distractions will need to be put aside for sure if they hope to win this year’s cup. Koepka and DeChambeau were both on the 2018 team that was upset on the final day by Team Europe. In the previous 42 editions of the Ryder Cup, the Americans have won it 26 times against Europe’s 14 victories. The nations have tied twice in the event in both 1969 and 1989. Europe has been the better team over the last 20 years, however, winning seven of the last 10 Ryder Cups.

How to watch the 2021 Ryder Cup live stream from anywhere?



American coverage of the 2020 Ryder Cup is being broadcast by NBC across their Golf Channel, Peacock, and network properties. Peacock requires a subscription, while NBC and the Golf Channel require applicable television services.

Watch USA vs Europe golf online without cable

A non-contract, non-subscription service, Golfpass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required.

2021 Ryder Cup Schedule

The first day of the 2021 Ryder Cup will feature the foursome pairing of Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith against Europeans Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia. Coverage of the match will be from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST. The other featured matches will be determined once the play has begun.

Day / Time (Eastern) Matchup Friday, September 24, 2021

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Justin Thomas & Jordan Speith vs Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia Friday, September 24, 2021

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Match 2 TBD Saturday, September 25, 2021

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Matches TBD Sunday, September 26, 2021

8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 12 Singles Matches

Team USA and Team Europe 2021 Ryder Cup Rosters



2020 Team Europe Ryder Cup Roster 2020 Team USA Ryder Cup Roster Padraig Harrington – Captain Steve Stricker – Captain Paul Casey Daniel Berger Matthew Fitzpatrick Patrick Cantlay Tommy Fleetwood Bryson DeChambeau Sergio Garcia Harris English Tyrrell Hatton Tony Finau Viktor Hovland Dustin Johnson Shane Lowry Brooks Koepka Rory McIlroy Collin Morikawa Ian Poulter Xander Schauffele Jon Rahm Scottie Scheffler Lee Westwood Jordan Spieth Bernd Wiesberger Justin Thomas

