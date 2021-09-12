Ahead of his Saturday return to boxing against 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, ex-UFC standout Vitor Belfort sat down with the media for a round-table discussion in South Florida.

Just 10 days before Oscar De La Hoya was scheduled to make his return to the boxing ring, he’s already been knocked out. After 13 years away from the sport, the former champion contracted COVID-19. De La Hoya shared the news on Twitter with a video from a hospital bed; The Golden Boy has stated that he was vaccinated before falling ill.

Triller Fight Club3- Holyfield vs Belfort Fight Info

