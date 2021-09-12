Ahead of his Saturday return to boxing against 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, ex-UFC standout Vitor Belfort sat down with the media for a round-table discussion in South Florida.

Just 10 days before Oscar De La Hoya was scheduled to make his return to the boxing ring, he’s already been knocked out. After 13 years away from the sport, the former champion contracted COVID-19. De La Hoya shared the news on Twitter with a video from a hospital bed; The Golden Boy has stated that he was vaccinated before falling ill.

Where Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, Florida
When Saturday, September 11, 2021
PPV Fite.TV
Live Stream Watch Online

The first rule of show business is that the show must go on. Vitor Belfort is still the opponent, but instead of De La Hoya to headline the Triller Fight Club event, the former UFC Champion will face another boxing icon – Evander Holyfield. The bout will be held in the heavyweight class.

Exhibition boxing has really taken off in the last year. Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather have both earned paydays to headline cards against non-professional boxers. Now De La Hoya and Holyfield stepping out of retirement to do the same.

Can I watch Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight on Triller For Free?

Unfortulately no, you should must purchase the fight from official website FITE.TV Evander Holyfield’s fight against Vitor Belfort will be streamed live through Triller, which can be viewed through a computer, smart phone, tablet or a smart TV. The fight will be available through the FITE apps on Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

The fight will also be made available through cable providers such as Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, Verizon, DirecTV and Dish. You can purchase it as a pay-per-view event through Triller for $49.99.

Holyfield vs Belfort Live Stream From Nationwide

A pay-per-view event, Holyfield vs Belfort is being produced and distributed exclusively by Triller. Unfortunately, location restrictions may prevent some from accessing the event. In this case, we recommend you check out FightPass.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, FightPass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card in full HD with FightPass

Who is Evander Holyfield

At 58 years old, Holyfield’s better fighting days are behind him. Once dubbed “The Real Deal”, he amassed a 44-10-2 across 27 years in the ring. He ended 29 contests by knock-out and got knocked out twice himself.

It has been just over 10 years since Holyfield took a fight. In May 2011 he knocked out Brian Nelson just four months after a no-contest result against Sherman Williams in the WBF World Heavy Title bout. A legend in the ring, his BoxRec profile notes that he is “the only fighter to win a portion of the World Heavyweight Championship four times.”

Holyfield vs Belfort Fight Preview

Holyfield stepped in to fight Belfort on Sept. 3 when former six-division champion Oscar De La Hoya was forced to withdraw because of a positive COVID-19 test. Holyfield, who is just over a month shy of turning 59, would have been/is believed to be the second-oldest fighter to ever compete in a professional boxing match.

Belfort, a former UFC light heavyweight champion who has appeared in just one previous boxing match in his career, last fought in the MMA organization in May 2018, when he lost by knockout to Lyoto Machida. Belfort was previously the youngest fighter to score a victory inside the Octagon, winning the UFC 12 Heavyweight Tournament in February 1997.

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort card

  • Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort; heavyweights
  • Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz; cruiserweights
  • David Haye vs. Joe Fournier; heavyweights
  • Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll; featherweights

 

