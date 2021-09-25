Welcome to week 4 of the college football season. Georgia will face off against Vanderbilt at 12 PM ET. The match will played in Vanderbilt Stadium. Everything here you need to know No. 2 Georgia University vs Vanderbilt Football week 4 match-up, preview an how to watch Georgia vs Vanderbilt Football live online from anywhere without cable.

Match Info:

What: NCAA College Football week 4

Who: Georgia vs Vanderbilt

When: 12 PM ET

Where: Vanderbilt Stadium

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Watch Online

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Game PREVIEW

It’s been an up-and-down start for new head coach Clark Lea as he looks to rebuild a Vanderbilt squad that went 0-9 in 2020. The Commodores opened the season with an embarrassing 23-3 loss to FCS-level ETSU in Week 1. They bounced back by beating Colorado State on the road before falling to Stanford 41-23 in Week 3.

The Bulldogs have been shutting opposing offenses down, only allowing one offensive touchdown through their first three games. Vanderbilt was blown out by an FCS opponent to open the season and was unable to compete with Stanford last week. The Commodores are going to face one of the most talented teams in the country on Saturday.

How to live stream Georgia vs Vanderbilt football SEC Football today

You can check the NCAA’s full schedule for the 2021 football season online, which also makes it easy to see which games will air on which streaming services or networks, like ABC, FOX, NBC, and ESPN Networks.

Don’t have cable connection? No worry! We found a few of the legit ways to catch your local teams play on game day, from Gamepass.TV to Sling TV, fubo to Hulu, along with the best free trials you might’ve missed

2021 College Football live stream channels list:

ACC Network Extra

Big Ten Network

ESPN Network (ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNNews, ESPNU, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra)

Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2

Longhorn Network

PAC 12 Network

SEC Network

SEC+.

ABC

FloFootball (OTT)

And, there are few games are offering PPV (Pay Per View) basis football coverage. Their service, however, doesn’t include local channels.

Ways to watchVanderbilt football vs. Georgia game

One of the most complicating things about following college football is the constant change in channels from one week to the next. This can make it especially difficult for international fans who may not have an option to stream all of the sources. In this case, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV

How to watch SEC Football Live Streaming Coverage

A non-contract, non-subscription service, Gamepass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with Gamepass.TV for just $9.99

Watch Georgia Bulldogs Football Live On SlingTV

SlingTV provides three purchase options, presented as Orange, Blue, and Orange & Blue. At $35 per month, the two different collared packages each have their benefits, both of which can be had in the combined package. The Orange Package is best for college football fans, with access to the SEC, SEC+, PAC12, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Longhorn Network, ESPNU, and ESPNews, in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 for no extra cost.

Of course, channels are missing in the Orange Package, and that’s because they’re in the Blue Package. Fox Sports 1 is part of the standard Blue Package, with the Big Ten Network, Fox Sports 2, and PAC 12 channels all part of the additional sports package for an extra $11 per month. The Orange & Blue Package is $50 per month and includes the offerings in both of the individual packages, though the $11 per month additional sports package from the Blue Package is still required for access to the Big Ten Network and Fox Sports 2.

Or you can check out Gamepass, a non-contract, non-subscription service. You can stream games from anywhere in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend, $19.99 for the month, or $99.99 for the full season.

NCAA College Football Free Live Stream on fuboTV

FuboTV’s channel selection varies based on location but covers the spectrum pretty well. Their service includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, NBC Sports Network, CBS Sports Network, PAC 12 Network, and the SEC Network. Live local channels may be restricted by your region.

The sports channels are all available with the starter package that costs $64.99 per month. One of the benefits to FuboTV is the 250 hours of cloud DVR storage to record games and watch them later. FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial.

Or you can check out PremiumTV, a non-contract, non-subscription service. You can stream games from anywhere in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend, $19.99 for the month, or $99.99 for the full season.

With free unlimited cloud DVR storage, YouTube TV starts at $64.99 per month and includes local channels. There is a new-user special for $54.99 per month for the first three months currently running.

The post Georgia football vs Vanderbilt University: Live Stream, TV Channel, how to watch SEC game appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Georgia football vs Vanderbilt University: Live Stream, TV Channel, how to watch SEC game