Two titles are on the line this Saturday at UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega, one in the men’s division and one in the women’s. Headlining the night is the featherweight championship between the current belt-holder Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski (22-1-0) and the No.2 challenger Brian “T-City” Ortega (15-1-0, 1NC).

What: UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

UFC 266: When: Saturday, September 25, 2021 @ 10 p.m. EST

Saturday, September 25, 2021 @ 10 p.m. EST Where: T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada TV Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV Live Stream: Fightpass

In 2018, Ortega had worked his way into title contention, getting an opportunity against Max Holloway for the featherweight belt. Holloway earned a “Fight of the Night” designation for his TKO victory over Ortega, preventing “T-City” from fighting his way. After spending 2019 away from The Octagon, Oreta returned last October, earning a unanimous decision victory over “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung-Jun.

UFC 266 PPV Cost: How to watch MMA Fight Online



UFC 266 is being carried on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass in the United States. The main card is available as a pay-per-view event. Available in a number of different countries, access to all of the event’s fights, or the event itself may not be available in all countries, especially streaming. For this, we recommend you check out FightPass.

Without a contract or subscription, FightPass allows you to watch the entire UFC 266 event without channel flipping or needing a VPN. You can purchase access to UFC 266’s early prelims, prelims, and the main card with FightPass for just $19.99.

Stream UFC 266 full fight from any locations with FightPass

How to Watch UFC 266 in Canada

For fight fans in Canada, UFC 265 is being carried on TSN5 and in French on RDS 2. To stream TSN5, monthly subscriptions are available for $19.99 per month, or a fee of $99.95 for six months. The RDS 2 stream is available at no charge, though it doesn’t broadcast until after the conclusion of the main event.

How to Watch UFC 266 in Australia

In Australia, UFC 265 is available on Kayo Sports and Main Event. A subscription service, Kayo Sports starts with basic access available for $25 per month. A premium option is also available for $35 per month. There is still the additional fee for the main card as it is a pay-per-view event. The pay-per-view is still processed through Main Event and costs $54.95 or

How to Watch UFC 266 in New Zealand

Sky Network has access to UFC 266 for fans in New Zealand, available only with the additional Sky Sports package. Sky Starter is necessary in order to get Sky Sports and is available for a monthly subscription fee of $25.99. With the Sky Sports package, the total cost increases to $57.98 per month. After you have the Sky Sports package, access to the UFC 266 pay-per-view main card is an additional $39.95.

How to Watch UFC 266 in the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, UFC 266 is available without the additional pay-per-view fee, but it is only available on BT Sport 1. BT Sports TV starts at £15 per month with a 24-month contract and a £20 fee upfront. For those who just want a streaming option, a monthly pass can be purchased but is only available with the BT Sports App. With no contract, the monthly pass is available for £25 per month. The monthly pass has no upfront fee either, and comes with a 12-month subscription to The Athletic.

