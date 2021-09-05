The ticket on Sunday night features three championships: the New World Championship, the New World Tag Team Championship, and the New Women’s World Championship. Not stopping there, the seven-event card also features what could be Chris Jericho’s last match ever. The sold-out night takes place inside Now Arena in Chicago starting at 7 p.m. EST. Start watching

AEW All Out PPV Information

What: AEW: All Out 2021

When: Sunday, September 5, 2021 @ 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

Where: Now Arena – Chicago, Illinois

TV Broadcast: Pay-Per-View

Live Stream: Click here to watch Live!

2021 AEW All Out Match Card



Headlining the ticket is Kenny Omega against Christian Cage squaring off for the AEW New World Championship. Cage is 9-0 in his debut season and has his eyes on the prize that currently belongs to Omega. Just the third champion in the young history of the AEW, Omega is chasing the longest reign of any champion and needs just 30 more days to top the mark set by Jon Moxley of 277 days. It was, of course, Omega who ended Moxley’s streak last December at Winter is Coming.

The lone tag-team event on the card, the steel-cage match between the Young Bucks and the Lucha Brothers for the tag-team championship is must-see TV. Current tag-team champions, the Young Bucks, have held their title since last November and face losing it in a tough matchup against the Lucha Brothers – Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix. Can they end the early reign of the Matt and Nick Jackson pairing?

AEW Women’s Championship



If there was a third main event on the ticket, the AEW Women’s Championship would be it. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will have help from Rebel against Kris Stratlander, as the new female champion defends her title from “The Galaxy’s Greatest Alien”, who is undefeated this year at a perfect 16-0. Britt Baker has been champion for just 67 days since her victory over Hikaru Shida at Double Or Nothing in Jacksonville.

How to Watch AEW All Out 2021



AEW All Out 2021 is a pay-per-view event that is available for purchase in the United States through your cable or satellite provider, as well as streaming through the Bleacher Report App or check it out.

Internationally, fans can find the event on FITE TV. Restrictions may apply, however, and should you experience them, we recommend you check out Fightpass

A non-contract, non-subscription service, Fightpass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can watch the AEW All Out PPV event live stream from Australia, Canada, New Zealand or wherever you are. Enjoy the biggest PPV event, where the main attraction is CM Punk

2021 AEW All Out Undercard



CM Punk vs. Darby Allin: Wrestling superstars CM Punk and Sting are also set to face off, with Sting appearing with Darby Allin. As wrestling lore goes, CM Punk and Sting are two legends in their own rights who both walked away from the WWE just over five years ago in separate situations. Together, they bring prestige and further legitimacy to the AEW, which is just a two-year-old challenger to the entertainment giant. This is Punk’s debut with the organization, while Sting is once again teaming up with Darby Allin.

MJF vs. Chris Jericho: Speaking of wrestling superstars, Chris Jericho has vowed to never wrestle again if he loses to MJF on Sunday night. Jericho is approaching 30 years in the ring and could be hanging it up for good if Maxwell Jacob Friedman, MJF, who is 26-6 overall in three years, and 7-2 this year. Jericho has lost just twice this year himself, so there’s reason to believe he may not quite be done despite his 51st birthday quickly approaching. Of course, age is just a number sometimes, as Sting, who is also at All Out, is 62 years old.

More than just title fights and historical matches, the opening match for the night may carry less fan-fare, but will nonetheless be entertaining. Opening the evening, Jon Moxley takes on Satoshi Kojima. Moxley has been putting in work this year establishing a 19-6 record after losing his title last year. He’s sure to give a warm welcome to Kojima who is making his AEW debut in the match.

The post FREE or PPV- AEW All Out LIVE stream: How to watch 2021 All Elite Wrestling tonight appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: FREE or PPV- AEW All Out LIVE stream: How to watch 2021 All Elite Wrestling tonight