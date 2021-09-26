A sign of the world moving toward recovery from the yet-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that shutdown everything last year has been the return of sports. One of the most symbolic and greatest feats was the execution of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in August. Its success has paved the way for the latest – The 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup LIVE The three-week tournament began this week in Lithuania with group play for all 24 teams.

What: 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup

2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup When: September 12 – October 3, 2021

September 12 – October 3, 2021 Where: Lithuania

Lithuania TV Broadcast: Fox Sports 2, TUDN

Fox Sports 2, TUDN Live Stream: Watch Online Here

2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup Groups

Held every four years, the FIFA Futsal World Cup comes a year late this time around, impacted by last year’s pandemic. In the ninth edition of the competition, Brazil should be considered the favorite to win the cup. They’ve won the tournament five times, interrupted twice by Spain and most recently by Argentina in 2016.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Kazakhstan Russia Portugal Brazil Japan Argentina Venezuela Guatemala Morocco Czech Republic Spain Iran Lithuania Egypt Thailand Vietnam Angola Serbia Costa Rica Uzbekistan Solomon Islands Panama Paraguay USA

Lithuania is staging the ninth edition, running until 3 October after postponement from 2020. The hosts, making their debut in a major futsal event, fell in the 24-team group stage which ended last Monday but the other six European contenders went through. Football Union of Russia beat Vietnam on Wednesday and now face a rematch of the 2016 final against holders Argentina while on Thursday, Kazakhstan saw off Thailand to reach the last eight for the first time, where they take on Iran.

How to watch the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021 TV Coverage from anywhere?



The Americans are participating in this year's FIFA Futsal World Cup, and coverage of their matches will air on Fox Sports 2.



FIFA Futsal World Cup Quarter-finals Schedule



Quarter-Final Game 1: Morocco vs Brazil 26th Sept at Vilnius

Game 2: Russia vs Argentina 26th Sept at Kaunas Game 3: Spain vs Portugal -27 September at Vilnius

Game 4: Iran vs Kazakhstan- 27 September at Kaunas Semi-Final Wednesday, September 29 – Thursday, September 30

29 September: Morocco/Brazil vs Football Union of Russia/Argentina (Kaunas)

30 September: Spain/Portugal vs Iran/Kazakhstan (Kaunas) Match for Third Place Sunday, October 3, 2021 Final Sunday, October 3, 2021

The post FIFA Futsal World Cup 2021: live stream, playoffs schedule, where to watch online, Futsal games appeared first on Project Spurs.

