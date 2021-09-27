Jalen Hurts and his Eagles visit Jerry World tonight in a battle of 1-1 teams for their NFC East meeting of the season.

Philly head coach Nick Sirianni made headlines earlier in the week with a shirt reading, “BEAT DALLAS”, and there were some folks that bashed him because they felt they were going to give the Cowboys more motivation.

Besides the shirt fiasco, a storyline to lookout for includes Dak Prescott’s playing his first home game since his gruesome injury last October, and there is no doubt there will be some nerves and emotion from him and the team.

The Matchup

Who: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Where: AT&T Stadium

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Livestream: NFLGamepass.TV

Last time out for the Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles come in Monday night off a 17-11 loss to the Niners, but first-year starting QB Jalen Hurts has looked like the answer this season. Hurts has not only has moved the ball efficiently but has been able to use his legs to be a dual-threat while on the field.

Although Hurts and the offense couldn’t find the end zone till the fourth quarter last week, there is no doubt he’s their starter of the future.

The Eagles will have to take advantage of the Cowboys pass defense who so far has given up 692 yards in two games and are a bit banged up on the defensive line.

Last time out for the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys finally got a win over a quality opponent. It’s hard to imagine that the Boys last quality win came two seasons ago against the Los Angeles Rams, and now they can get that hump off their back.

They come into Monday night off a close win against the Los Angeles Charger after Greg “The Leg” Zuerlein nailed a 56-yarder on the last play for the dub.

The offense has looked dangerous and showed they can go head-to-head with anyone on the field, after narrowly pulling out a victory in Week 1 against the Bucs. They will be short-handed on the defensive side with Keanu Neal, Carlos Watkins, Dorance Armstrong and Donovan Wilson out.

Last week, they moved starting LB Micah Parsons to DE to help out with the pass rush and he created havoc and was a menace on the field.

Prediction

I fully expect a back-and-forth battle from these two teams who obviously don’t like each other and a high-scoring shootout. The Cowboys get the ball last and I see Prescott finishing the game leading a GW-drive and the final to be 42-35.

