NFL Regular Season — Week 2 Game

Dallas Cowboys (0-1, 0-1 Away) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0, 0-0 Home)

Date: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

It has been a long time since the Cowboys, and this team has actually changed a decent amount since then. We saw Michael Gallup get hurt during Week 1, but they will be without a few other players as well. Right tackle La’el Collins was suspended, Randy Gregory is in COVID protocol and top pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot. There were less notable injuries as well. In other words, they will need to be at their best on Sunday. Dak Prescott and the passing offense looked good passing against a heavy box. The defense looked improved, but still had their fair share of lapses.

The Chargers got a strong road win in Week 1 over Washington. However, they have their share of injuries this week as well. Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is out while right tackle Bryan Bulaga was put on IR. With the Cowboys’ offense strong and their defense even more suspect without their top pass rusher, Justin Herbert will need to have a big game. The Chargers’ defense is still strong, but this could turn into a shootout quite quickly. They have one of the highest NFL betting point totals of the weekend.

