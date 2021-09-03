The South Dakota will play against Kansas, in an early-season tune-up Friday at 8 p.m. ET at at Kivisto Field at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Kansas vs. South Dakota football game

The bar for Leipoldand this season is actually pretty low, but he comes in following three straight winning seasons at Buffalo in the MAC. Kansas, on the other hand, finished last season 0-9, and haven’t had a winning season since 2007, burning through six coaches in that time.

Almost more than the game itself, Jayhawks fans can’t wait to hear who will be playing quarterback for the team this year. It will either be senior Miles Kendrick, sophomore Jalon Daniels, or Jason Bean, a redshirt junior transfer. Reports are that the decision may not be made public until kickoff. South Dakota State looks to be ready either way, coming off of an appearance in the FCS National Championship Game last spring.

𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 See y’all tonight for our home opener against Montana!#GoJacks pic.twitter.com/p53CBJV5cf — Jackrabbit Volleyball (@GoJacksVB) September 3, 2021

The MSU Football team will play against Northwestern, in an early-season tune-up Friday at 9 p.m. ET at at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Check the update of, how to watch Michigan State football vs Northwestern Live stream

Michigan State vs Northwestern Football

Northwestern had a strong 2020 campaign that saw them rise from a 3-9 record in 2019 to playing in the Big 10 Conference Championship Game last year. Peyton Ramsey was a convenient transfer for last season at quarterback, providing a gap year for former Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson to settle in after a tumultuous sophomore season. Now a senior, Johnson is once again the starter and takes over an unranked team that finished last season at No.14 in the Polls.

Game Info

When: 9 p.m. Friday.

Where: Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois

TV/radio: ESPN, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Click here to watch

Facing Northwestern on Friday is Michigan State, who had been down the last few years of Mark Dantonio’s tenure with the program, and posted a 2-5 record under Mel Tucker in his first season with the team in 2020. As of Wednesday evening, however, Tucker hasn’t named his starting quarterback for the Friday contest, though reports are that it is to be either Anthony Russo or Payton Thorne. A true sophomore, Thorne may have the advantage to start, but the question will for sure be answered on Friday at the latest.

How to Watch the NCAA Football Live Stream online?



One of the most complicating things about following college football is the constant change in channels from one week to the next. This can make it especially difficult for international fans who may not have an option to stream all of the sources. In this case, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire tournament with Gamepass.TV for just 19.99 for a complete tournament pass.

The scorched earth that is the Jayhawk program is starting over after the Les Miles scandal led to the hiring of Lance Leipold in late April. With the former Buffalo coach still acclimating to a decimated roster left over by the Miles staff, there’s slim chance of them pulling out a cover over a decent FCS foe like South Dakota.

The post CFB Preview- South Dakota vs Kansas, MSU football vs Northwestern: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Info appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: CFB Preview- South Dakota vs Kansas, MSU football vs Northwestern: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Info