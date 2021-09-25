Before the Heavy Weight Title fight Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight another British professional WBA and Super Middle weight champion Callum Smith will face Dominican professional 2008 Olympics winner Lenin Castillo in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England. Here everything you need to know how to watch Smith vs Castillo fight featuring Joshua vs. Usyk fight preview, start time and round by round updates
Callum Smith vs Lenin Castillo Fight Info
- What: Light Heavyweight Title Match
- When: Saturday, September 25, 2021 @ 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – Tottenham, London
- TV Broadcast: DAZN PPV
- Live Stream: FIGHTPASS
Just last December, Callum Smith had a shot at destiny in front of him with an opportunity to take down Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. His bid for glory came up empty, earning the first defeat of his career, coming by a unanimous decision. Now he aims to prove his status to earn another shot. His journey begins Saturday night on the card for Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk.
Callum Smith vs Lenin Castillo Preview
Smith (27-1-0) had won his previous 27 fights, and looks back to returning to his winning ways. The second-ranked super middleweight in the world, he will take on Lenin Castillo. From the Dominican Republic, Castillo (21-3-1) is moving down to light heavyweight to face Smith. Castillo is the 71st-ranked light heavyweight fighter in the world, and just 3-2 in his last five bouts, losing twice by unanimous decision.
The 33-year-old brings with him a lot of firepower, finishing 16 career fights by knockout, including his three latest victories. It’s his most recent loss that stings the most, an opportunity in 2019 to claim the WBA World Light Heavy title.
How to watch Smith vs Castillo Fight
Broadcasting in England on Sky Sports, the fight card will be carried by DAZN in the United States and around the world. Unfortunately, DAZN isn’t available in every country, which means you may not be able to view it from your location. In this case, we recommend you check out Fightpass
Best ways to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk Heavyweight boxing
A non-contract, non-subscription service, Fitepass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card in full HD coverage.
Today’s full fight card
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic
Campbell Hatton vs Sonni Martinez
Callum Smith vs Lenin Castillo
Maxim Prodan vs Florian Marku
Christopher Ousley vs Khasan Baysangurov
Daniel Lapin vs Pawel Martyniuk
