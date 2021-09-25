Before the Heavy Weight Title fight Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight another British professional WBA and Super Middle weight champion Callum Smith will face Dominican professional 2008 Olympics winner Lenin Castillo in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England. Here everything you need to know how to watch Smith vs Castillo fight featuring Joshua vs. Usyk fight preview, start time and round by round updates

Callum Smith vs Lenin Castillo Fight Info

What: Light Heavyweight Title Match

Light Heavyweight Title Match When: Saturday, September 25, 2021 @ 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST

Saturday, September 25, 2021 @ 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – Tottenham, London

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – Tottenham, London TV Broadcast: DAZN PPV

DAZN PPV Live Stream: FIGHTPASS

Just last December, Callum Smith had a shot at destiny in front of him with an opportunity to take down Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. His bid for glory came up empty, earning the first defeat of his career, coming by a unanimous decision. Now he aims to prove his status to earn another shot. His journey begins Saturday night on the card for Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk.

Callum Smith vs Lenin Castillo Preview

Smith (27-1-0) had won his previous 27 fights, and looks back to returning to his winning ways. The second-ranked super middleweight in the world, he will take on Lenin Castillo. From the Dominican Republic, Castillo (21-3-1) is moving down to light heavyweight to face Smith. Castillo is the 71st-ranked light heavyweight fighter in the world, and just 3-2 in his last five bouts, losing twice by unanimous decision.

The 33-year-old brings with him a lot of firepower, finishing 16 career fights by knockout, including his three latest victories. It’s his most recent loss that stings the most, an opportunity in 2019 to claim the WBA World Light Heavy title.

Lenin Castillo (21-3-1) faces the toughest night of his career to date although he is no stranger to difficult bouts having faced Dmitry Bilov for the WBA world light heavyweight title. He lost by a unanimous decision in that contest and has yet to be stopped in any of his three losses but facing an opponent with a big point to prove could put that record under threat.

How to watch Smith vs Castillo Fight Broadcasting in England on Sky Sports, the fight card will be carried by DAZN in the United States and around the world. Unfortunately, DAZN isn’t available in every country, which means you may not be able to view it from your location. In this case, we recommend you check out Fightpass Best ways to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk Heavyweight boxing

A non-contract, non-subscription service, Fitepass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card in full HD coverage. Today’s full fight card Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Lawrence Okolie vs Dilan Prasovic Campbell Hatton vs Sonni Martinez Callum Smith vs Lenin Castillo Maxim Prodan vs Florian Marku Christopher Ousley vs Khasan Baysangurov Daniel Lapin vs Pawel Martyniuk

