Week 1 of the NFL season kicks off with Thursday Night Football on September 9th, with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The following Cowboys vs Buccaneers NFL Live Stream, how to watch Thursday Night Football, game preview, odds, betting trends and picks for the Week 1 matchup.

How to watch Week 1 Cowboys vs Buccaneers NFL

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL

Coverage: NBC

Live Stream: GamePass.TV

Can Dak Prescott continue where he left off before injury?

If you ask most people who the better quarterback is entering tonight’s game, most people will easily pick Brady. However, prior to suffering his season-ending injury, Prescott was putting up great numbers, and in fact better than those of Brady.

Prescott makes his return to the field tonight after not playing in any of the preseason games. If you followed the “Hard Knocks” series on HBO, you’ll see that Prescott is hungry to get back on the field. He did however have a few issues in training camp, including a shoulder injury that sidelined him.

In order to play spoiler to the Super Bowl Champs, the Cowboys will need Prescott to return to form quickly. Aside from that, the Cowboys desperately need running back Ezekiel Elliott to have a much better season than he did last season.

At 43-years-old, does Tom Brady still have “it”

Father Time is undefeated, but so far Tom Brady has gotten the better of his matchup with age, just as he has against NFL opponents his entire career.

But is this the year, Brady finally shows his age in season 21?

At times last season, Brady showed frustration on the sidelines. But he also has some very viable weapons on offense to make the aging process a little easier. Returning this season is Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and there’s been plenty of buzz around veteran receiver Antonio Brown. Scotty Miller also figures to be a good option, and Brady has quite the talented crew at tight end. Rob Gronkowski will be back, along with OJ Howard and Cameron Brate.

Betting Trends

– Dallas went 5-11 against the spread (ATS) last season.

– The total hit the over in nine of Dallas’ 16 games last season.

– Tampa Bay went 12-8 ATS last season.

– The total hit the over in 11 of Tampa Bay’s 20 games last season.

– Tampa Bay went 6-3 ATS at home last season.

Cowboys vs Buccaneers Stats

– Dallas averaged 24.7 points per game (PPG) last season (No. 17 in the NFL).

– Dallas surrendered 29.6 PPG last season (No. 28 in the NFL).

– Tampa Bay averaged 30.8 PPG last season (No. 2 in the NFL).

– Tampa Bay surrendered 21.6 PPG last season (No. 7 in the NFL).

Prediction

The Cowboys vs Buccaneers NFL betting prediction uses the NumberFire Picks tool.

Cowboys +7.5: 39.6%

Buccaneers -7.5: 60.4%

Watch Cowboys vs Bucs Live Stream 2021 NFL Week 1 Online

2021’s NFL Kickoff Game is on NBC on Thursday, September 9th, 2021, at 8:20 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live with a streaming service that carries NBC like Hulu, FuboTV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Stream. You can also stream the game live with the NBC streaming service Peacock. or you can try GamePass.TV

