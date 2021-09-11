Just 10 days before Oscar De La Hoya was scheduled to make his return to the boxing ring, he’s already been knocked out. After 13 years away from the sport, the former champion contracted COVID-19. De La Hoya shared the news on Twitter with a video from a hospital bed; The Golden Boy has stated that he was vaccinated before falling ill.

The first rule of show business is that the show must go on. Vitor Belfort is still the opponent, but instead of De La Hoya to headline the Triller Fight Club event, the former UFC Champion will face another boxing icon – Evander Holyfield. The bout will be held in the heavyweight class.

Exhibition boxing has really taken off in the last year. Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather have both earned paydays to headline cards against non-professional boxers. Now De La Hoya and Holyfield stepping out of retirement to do the same.

Also fighting on the card is a pair of former UFC Champions facing each other – Anderson “The Spider” Silva and Tito “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Ortiz. Both Silva and Ortiz fought Belfort during his UFC career. Silva knocked Belfort out in 2011 with a front kick in the first round to retain his middleweight title.

Who is Evander Holyfield

At 58 years old, Holyfield’s better fighting days are behind him. Once dubbed “The Real Deal”, he amassed a 44-10-2 across 27 years in the ring. He ended 29 contests by knock-out and got knocked out twice himself.

It has been just over 10 years since Holyfield took a fight. In May 2011 he knocked out Brian Nelson just four months after a no-contest result against Sherman Williams in the WBF World Heavy Title bout. A legend in the ring, his BoxRec profile notes that he is “the only fighter to win a portion of the World Heavyweight Championship four times.”

One of the best to ever compete in the sport, Holyfield is infamous for the 1997 title rematch against Mike Tyson in which Tyson bit off a slice of Holyfield’s ear. Having faced George Foreman, Dwight Muhammad Qawi, Lennox Lewis, and Tyson in his career, Holyfield retired from boxing in 2014. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Holyfield is worth $1 million today despite career earnings of around $230 million.

Who is Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort was one of the original stars of the UFC. His resume includes contests against Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, Allistair Overeem, Chris Weidman, and Anderson Silva. A southpaw, Belfort made his UFC debut at UFC 12: Judgement Day in 1997. He last fought at UFC 224: Nunes vs Pennington via KO in the second round.

Perhaps inspired by Silva’s victorious boxing debut along with the money former MMA athletes like Ben Askren and Tryon Woodley are earning by crossing into boxing, Belfort, now 44, will be making his boxing debut against Holyfield.

How to watch Holyfield vs Belfort PPV

A pay-per-view event, Holyfield vs Belfort is being produced and distributed exclusively by Triller. Unfortunately, location restrictions may prevent some from accessing the event. In this case, we recommend you check out FightPass.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, FightPass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card in full HD with FightPass

Who is Anderson Silva

Nicknamed “The Spider”, Anderson Silva is a former UFC heavyweight champion who made his boxing return this summer against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. The bout resulted in a split decision victory for Silva over the fallen boxing champion.

Unlike a number of the MMA athletes stepping into the boxing ring, Silva actually competed in the sport professionally twice before. He lost his debut in 1998 against Osmar Luiz Teixeira and then earned a KO victory over Julio Cesar De Jesus in the latter’s debut match.

Silva’s MMA career spanned 20 years from 2000 – 2020, the last 14 of which was spent in the UFC. From his 2006 debut until July 2013, he was undefeated at 17-0 when Chris Weidman knocked him out in the second round of UFC 162: Silva vs Weidman. From there, Silva fought sporadically, losing his next four fights before tasting victory again in 2017 against Derek Brunson at UFC 208: Holm vs De Randamie. Silva lost his final three fights in the UFC, ending his illustrious career.

Who is Tito Ortiz

Like Belfort, Tito Ortiz was one of the original contenders in the UFC, making his debut in 1997 at UFC 13: The Ultimate Force. By 2000, Ortiz was a middleweight champion, earning his title by unanimous decision over Wanderlei Silva.

After six successful defenses, Ortiz lost his belt to Randy Couture at UFC 44: Undisputed, now in the light-heavyweight class. Five consecutive victories from 2004 – 2006 put him in a position to contend for a title once again at UFC 66: Liddell vs Ortiz 2. His challenge was unsuccessful, and from 2007 – 2012, Ortiz would win just once more before ending his career.

Why Did The Holyfield vs Belfort Fight Move?

Per ESPN, the California State Athletic Commission wouldn’t sanction the adjusted fight between Holyfield and Belfort, causing it to be moved from Los Angeles, California to Hollywood, Florida at the Hard Rock Live. The network also confirmed that the contracted fight will be eight two-minute rounds.

Holyfield vs Belfort Card / Odds

Weight Class Favorite / Fight Record / Odds/ Country Underdog / Fight Record / Odds/ Country Evander Holyfield

44-10-2

United States Vitor Belfort

27-14-0

Brazil Anderson Silva

35-11-0 / -800

Brazil Tito Ortiz

21-12-1 / +550

United States Andy Vences

23-2-1

-110

United States Jono Carroll

19-2-1

-110

Ireland David Haye

28-4-0

United Kingdom Joe Fournier

9-0-0

United Kingdom

*Odds per MGM last updated 9/6/2021

