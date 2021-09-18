Welcome to week 3 of the college football season. Today South Dakota will face off against Cal Poly at 8 PM ET. The match will played in San Luis Obispo, CA . Here everything here you need to know South Dakota vs Cal Poly Football week 3 match-up, preview an how to watch Cal Poly vs South Dakota live online from anywhere without cable.

What: NCAA College Football week 3

Who: South Dakota vs Cal Poly

When: 8 PM ET

Where: Gibbs Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch Online

South Dakota vs Cal Poly Football Preview

As mentioned above with Eastern Washington-Western Illinois, this game is one of the two games where the Big Sky Conference is looking for redemption. The MVFC holds a 3-1 lead coming into the final weekend of the challenge, but both games for the Big Sky should be competitive (or better). This USD-Cal Poly matchup looks to be one of the weekend’s best matchups. Cal Poly and USD may have their best teams in years. The Coyotes nearly knocked off P5 Kansas, falling by three, then throttled the Big Sky’s Northern Arizona. Cal Poly also has an FBS loss. This one should be good.

How to live stream Cal Poly vs South Dakota football

You can check the NCAA’s full schedule for the 2021 football season online, which also makes it easy to see which games will air on which streaming services or networks, like ABC, FOX, NBC, and ESPN Networks.

Don’t have cable connection? No worry! We found a few of the legit ways to catch your local teams play on game day, from Gamepass.TV to Sling TV, fubo to Hulu, along with the best free trials you might’ve missed

2021 College Football live stream channels list:

ACC Network Extra

Big Ten Network

ESPN Network (ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNNews, ESPNU, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra)

Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2

Longhorn Network

PAC 12 Network

SEC Network

SEC+.

ABC

FloFootball (OTT)

And, there are few games are offering PPV (Pay Per View) basis football coverage. Their service, however, doesn’t include local channels.

Recommended ways to watch 2021 college football games

One of the most complicating things about following college football is the constant change in channels from one week to the next. This can make it especially difficult for international fans who may not have an option to stream all of the sources. In this case, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV

How to watch FREE College football Live Streaming Coverage

A non-contract, non-subscription service, Gamepass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with Gamepass.TV for just $9.99

Watch College Football Live On SlingTV

SlingTV provides three purchase options, presented as Orange, Blue, and Orange & Blue. At $35 per month, the two different collared packages each have their benefits, both of which can be had in the combined package. The Orange Package is best for college football fans, with access to the SEC, SEC+, PAC12, ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Longhorn Network, ESPNU, and ESPNews, in addition to ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 for no extra cost.

Of course, channels are missing in the Orange Package, and that’s because they’re in the Blue Package. Fox Sports 1 is part of the standard Blue Package, with the Big Ten Network, Fox Sports 2, and PAC 12 channels all part of the additional sports package for an extra $11 per month. The Orange & Blue Package is $50 per month and includes the offerings in both of the individual packages, though the $11 per month additional sports package from the Blue Package is still required for access to the Big Ten Network and Fox Sports 2.

Or you can check out Gamepass, a non-contract, non-subscription service. You can stream games from anywhere in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend, $19.99 for the month, or $99.99 for the full season.

The post Big Sky Conference: South Dakota vs Cal Poly Football, live stream, TV Channels Information appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Big Sky Conference: South Dakota vs Cal Poly Football, live stream, TV Channels Information