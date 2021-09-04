It has been an interesting summer for the Big 12 Conference with the announcement from top programs Texas and Oklahoma that they will be leaving the conference in 2025 at the latest. Until they do leave, things will be interesting when the conference portion of the schedule begins. First, the 10 teams of the Big 12 will all play non-conference games in Week 1 of the season this weekend. Watch All Big 12 College Football here

Speaking of Oklahoma, the Sooners won their sixth consecutive Big 12 Championship in 2020 in the first season under center for redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler. A pocket-passer who has the ability to move well, Rattler is the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. If he does, he would continue the Sooner tradition set by Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield, and Kyler Murray before him.

Can anyone challenge Oklahoma in the conference this season, or will the other schools come up short again, showing that the Sooners are too good for the level of competition in the Big 12? How will new coaches Lance Leipoldand and Steve Sarkisian do in their first seasons at the helm at Kansas and Texas respectively? There are so many storylines heading into Week 1.

How to Watch Week 1 Big 12 Football Live Stream

Big 12 Football Games Schedule today



Matchup Date / Time (Eastern) Stadium South Dakota vs Kansas Friday 9/3 – 8 p.m. SHI Stadium Stanford vs Kansas State Saturday 9/4 – 12 p.m. Huntington Bank Stadium Oklahoma vs Tulane Saturday 9/4 – 12 p.m. Ryan Field West Virginia vs Maryland Saturday 9/4 – 3:30 p.m. Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium Northern Iowa vs Iowa State Saturday 9/4 – 3:30 p.m. Louisiana vs Texas Saturday 9/4 – 4:30 p.m. The Big House Texas Tech vs Houston Saturday 9/4 – 7 p.m. Camp Randall Stadium Missouri State vs Oklahoma State Saturday 9/4 – 7 p.m. Memorial Stadium Baylor vs Texas State Saturday 9/4 – 7 p.m. Kinnick Stadium Duquesne vs TCU Saturday 9/4 – 8 p.m. Ross–Ade Stadium

Stanford Football vs Kansas State Footbal Live at 12 PM



Last season, Stanford started the season slow and finished strong. For Kansas State, the opposite was true, as the Wildcats broke out to a 4-1 record and a No.16 ranking in the AP Poll before losing their final five games of the season. Watch the game HERE

Playing inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Kansas State should have a sense of home-field advantage despite the neutral site. Returning under center for the Wildcats is Skylar Thompson who had seven total touchdowns through just three games before being out for the season due to an upper-body injury that he sustained in Week 3. A fifth-year senior, Thompson is ready for a big year, and defeating Stanford would be a big win.

Oklahoma Football vs Tulane Live at 12 PM

What was supposed to be a home game has turned into a home game for the Sooners instead due to the impact that Hurricane Ida had on southern Louisiana. As mentioned above, Oklahoma has been dominant in the Big 12 and subsequently become one of the premier programs in college football due to its ability to reload rather than rebuild. Watch the game HERE

With the news that came out this summer, Oklahoma is sure to face adversity on the road during their conference schedule that starts in two weeks, but first, they have to get the season started against Tulane. The Green Wave’s offense last year was volatile, scoring 30 points or more eight times in 12 contests. Oklahoma’s defense should limit Tulane more than the American Conference could last year, and boasting an offense run by the Heisman favorite should produce a dominant victory for the Sooners on Saturday.

West Virginia vs Maryland Football Live at 3.30 PM



Head coach Neal Brown had his first winning season with the Mountaineers in 2020, just one year after joining the program. Quarterback Jarret Doege had his best year with the team as well since transferring from Bowling Green State University in 2019, owning the starting role. Now a fifth-year senior, he and true-senior Leddie Brown look to end their careers at West Virginia hopefully as a ranked team. Watch the game HERE

Defeating No.16 Kansas State was the high point of last season, tucked between close losses to Texas Tech and the Longhorns. They’ll open the season against a Power Five opponent in Maryland, though the Terrapins haven’t found much success since joining the Big 10, and finished 2-3 in 2020. The Mountaineer defense can get a boost to start the season, however, if they can limit Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa.

Northern Iowa Football vs Iowa State Football Live at 3.30 PM



The Cyclones had been close to turning the corner under head coach Matt Campbell, and it finally happened last season. With sophomore running back Breece Hall leading the charge, Iowa State went 9-1 in the regular season, righting the ship after a Week 1 loss to Louisiana Lafayette. Climbing up to No.8 in the AP Polls, the Cyclones lost to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game by six in a comeback effort. Watch the game HERE

Hall returns as a junior for Campbell’s squad and could improve his draft stock, which is already pretty good. Also back for Iowa State is senior quarterback Brock Purdy, who saw his numbers dip a touch last season with the emergence of Hall. Together, they lead the Cyclones into a Week 1 contest against a Northern Iowa Panthers team from the Missouri Valley Conference that finished 3-4 overall in the adjusted spring season.

Louisiana Lafayette vs Texas Football Live at 4.30 PM



Going from Alabama to Texas is quite the move for Steve Sarkisian who puts on the head coach headset for the first time since 2015 with USC. The Longhorns have been a good program recently, but one of the historic blue-chip programs in college football, championships are the standard, which hasn’t been met since the Mack Brown era at the national or even conference level. Watch the game HERE

Sarkisian’s reign is beginning with a touch of uncertainty at the quarterback position as even though freshman Hudson Card has been named the starter, the commitment doesn’t automatically carry to Week 2. Making the move to the SEC with Oklahoma is a bold one, especially given the program’s lack of impactful success recently. The competition in the SEC is tough, as Sarkisian knows, and the expectation is that the best teams in the conference are supposed to roll over teams like the Sunbelt’s Ragin’ Cajuns. This contest between ranked opponents carries a lot of weight for Texas, and the end result will be scrutinized, win or lose.

Texas Tech Football vs Houston Football Live at 7 PM ET



The Red Raiders weren’t lighting up the world when Patrick Mahomes was under center for Kliff Kingsbury, and they still haven’t since Matt Wells took over the team in 2019. Last season’s quarterback Alan Bowman has transferred to Michigan, and taking his spot is Tyler Shough, a dual-threat quarterback transfer from Oregon. Watch the game HERE

Four of Texas Tech’s losses in 2020 came against ranked opponents in the Big 12, but the team always seemed to do just enough to win or lose, no matter who the competition was. If the team can set their own pace this season instead of playing teams tight this year, they may be able to make some noise in the conference. Houston is a great test for this. The Cougars were 3-5 last fall, playing well against bad teams, and poor against the good ones. How they fare against Texas Tech could tell everyone a lot about the Red Raiders.

Missouri State vs Oklahoma State Live at 7 PM



The Cowboys spent the first nine weeks of last season in the AP’s top 25, starting at No.11 and climbing up to No.6 before dropping as low as No.21 and ultimately falling out. With a 7-3 regular season record, it was another winning season under Mike Gundy, but not one that had real College Football Playoff potential. Watch the game HERE

Looking to turn the corner and legitimately contend in 2021, Oklahoma State returns with Spencer Sanders under center for the third season. A junior, Sanders took positive steps from year one to year two and should have a better year three. He’ll get started this year against a Missouri State Bears program that finished their 2020 season in the spring with a 5-5 record after starting it last fall. Oklahoma could earn some AP style points with a big win on Saturday.

Baylor Football vs Texas State Football Live at 7 PM ET



Baylor had a 2-7 record last year in the first year under Dave Aranda after Matt Rhule moved onto the NFL, a stark drop-off from 11-3 in 2019. Week 1in 2020 looked promising with a 47-14 win over Kansas, but the Bears lost their next five games, all of which were within two scores. Senior quarterback Charlie Brewer pretty much was the offense, not only with a solid season passing, but also finishing second on the team in rushing yards, and first in rushing attempts and rushing touchdowns. Unfortunately for Baylor, the fifth-year quarterback has transferred to Utah. Watch the game HERE

Starting in Brewer’s place is redshirt junior Gerry Bohanon who accounted for five touchdowns in 2019, two through the air and three on the ground. The 6’3” signal-caller will be a dual-threat under center like his predecessor and looks to display his skill set against a Bobcats team on Saturday that finished last season 2-10 but played a number of games against teams out of their league. SMU, Boston College, and BYU were three of those losses. Baylor should have the success those teams did, and get out of San Marcos with the victory.

Duquesne vs TCU Football Live at 8 PM ET



The Horned Frogs have had three consecutive mediocre seasons in a row and finished last season 6-4. A frustrating season, two of their losses were by just one score, and their season was highlighted by wins over their only two ranked opponents – No.9 Texas and No.19 Oklahoma State. Watch the game HERE

Max Duggan did it all from the quarterback position in his sophomore year in 2020, leading the team in rushing attempts, yards, and touchdowns while tossing 10 scores with 1,795 passing yards. TCU looks ready to make some noise in the Big 12 beyond just upset wins and will have their chance when their conference schedule begins in October. They should have no problem blowing through Duquesne, using it as a warmup game for Cal the next week.

