Welcome to Week 3 of the college football season. This weekend, the No.22 Auburn Tigers will play the No.10 Penn State Nittany Lions in State College, Pennsylvania at Beaver Stadium at 7:30 p.m. EST. This Top 25 matchup between undefeated teams can have major College Football Playoff implications as one of the teams will fall behind in their conference with the loss.

It’s one of college football’s greatest traditions – the Penn State White-Out. Generating one of the most difficult environments, especially with the return of the student body in full force to football games this fall, the Auburn Tigers (2-0) are in for a tough test.

After cake-walks against the Akron Zips and Alabama State, Auburn’s high-flying offense that’s averaging 61 points per game may come back down to Earth. The Nittany Lions (2-0) have already been challenged this season, defeating a ranked Wisconsin team in Week 1. They held the Badgers to just 10 points in that contest, scoring 16 themselves.

While rumors are swirling around the nation about Penn State head coach James Franklin possibly in consideration for the vacant USC job, his focus is on Auburn. There have been a number of major upsets in the young college football season, and the Nittany Lions would hate to be the next.

How to Watch Auburn vs Penn State Football Today

A premium Saturday matchup, the game between Auburn and Penn State will be broadcast over the air on ABC. If you don't have a digital tuner to pick up the channel, you will likely need a qualifying cable or satellite package to access the game.

How to Watch College Football on FuboTV

FuboTV’s channel selection varies based on location but covers the spectrum pretty well. Their service includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, NBC Sports Network, CBS Sports Network, PAC 12 Network, and the SEC Network. Live local channels may be restricted by your region.

The sports channels are all available with the starter package that costs $64.99 per month. One of the benefits to FuboTV is the 250 hours of cloud DVR storage to record games and watch them later. FuboTV offers a seven-day free trial.

How to Watch College Football From Anywhere

College football games move from channel to channel, which means that while you may be able to watch your team one week, you may not be able to the next.

