It’s an in-state match-up this weekend for the Auburn Tigers (1-0), but not against that Alabama team yet. Coming off of a 60-10 domination of the Akron Zips (0-1), Auburn hosts the Alabama State Hornets (1-0) at Jordan-Hare Stadium as the program faces another small program, this time from the SWAC.

What: #25 Auburn vs Alabama State University

When: Saturday, September 11, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium – Auburn, Alabama

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live Stream: Gamepass

Now No.25 on the AP Polls entering the second week of the season, Bryan Harsin’s team showed the voters enough to put the Tigers on the list after starting the season unranked. Junior quarterback Bo Nix was nearly perfect last week, completing 20-of-22 passes for 275 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also added three runs for 32 yards in a rushing attack that produced five touchdowns on the ground.

Running backs Cartavious Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter hopefully rested up this week as they look to have another busy Saturday ahead of them. The pair combined for 229 yard on just 22 carries and three touchdowns against Akron, each topping the century mark.

Despite pitching a near-shutout against the Zips, the Tigers defense needs to play at a higher level against the Hornets this weekend. Next week Auburn will face Penn State, a Big 10 school with Power Five talent. The defense produced six sacks last week, but failed to produce a turnover against a lesser team despite three Zips fumbles. When there’s a mismatch of that level on the field, teams’ like Auburn can afford to focus on achievements like turnovers; The score was 37-0 at halftime.

The SEC Network will air Saturday’s game between Auburn and Alabama State, and is only available with a qualifying cable or satellite TV subscription. Unfortunately, depending on where you are, the service may not be available to you. In this case, we recommend you check out Gamepass.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream games in full HD with GamepassTV for just $9.99 for the weekend, $19.99 for the month, or $99.99 for the full season.

Alabama State Football Team



For their part this Saturday, Alabama State is reportedly collecting a cool $500k from Auburn for the competition, according to the Opelika-Auburn News. The Hornets are coming off of an overtime victory over the Miles Golden Bears (0-1), a Division II program.

Quarterback Ryan Nettles had a decent day to start his redshirt sophomore season, throwing for 186 yards and adding 42 more on the ground, as well as a rushing touchdown. His favorite target through the air was Jeremiah Hixon who caught eight of Nettle’s 19 passes for 92 yards.

Saturday’s contest against Auburn will be the team’s toughest challenge of the season, and the Hornets are likely looking to do what they do best – run the ball. Redshirt senior Ezra Gray will lead the ground attack, looking to build upon his 67 yards on 10 carries against Miles last Friday. Redshirt sophomore running back Jacory Merritt led ASU with 13 carries in Week 1, finding the endzone on one of them, and totaling 33 yards. Any yards gained against Auburn this weekend will be well earned; the Tigers smothered the Zips’ rushing attack last weekend restricting Akron runners to less than two yards per carry.

NCAA Football AP Top 25

Rank School (record) Previous Rank 1 Alabama (1-0) 1 2 Georgia (1-0) 5 3 Ohio State (1-0) 4 4 Oklahoma (1-0) 2 5 Texas A&M (1-0) 6 6 Clemson (0-1) 3 7 Cincinnati (1-0) 8 8 Notre Dame (1-0) 9 9 Iowa State (1-0) 7 10 Iowa (1-0) 18 11 Penn State (1-0) 19 12 Oregon (1-0) 11 13 Florida (1-0) 13 14 USC (1-0) 15 15 Texas (1-0) 21 16 UCLA (2-0) Not Ranked 17 Coastal Carolina (1-0) 22 18 Wisconsin (0-1) 12 19 Virginia Tech (1-0) Not Ranked 20 Ole Miss (1-0) No Ranked 21 Utah (1-0) 24 22 Miami (FL) (0-1) 14 23 Arizona State (1-0) 25 24 North Carolina (0-1) 10 25 Auburn (1-0) Not Ranked

