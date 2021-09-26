In the week 4 of the 2021 NCAA college football Arizona State will face off at Colorado at 10:30 PM ET. The match will played in Sun Devil Stadium. Everything here you need to know Arizona State football vs Colorado Football week 4 match-up, preview an how to watch Arizona State vs Colorado football live online from anywhere without cable.

Match Info:

What: NCAA College Football week 4

Who: Arizona State vs Colorado

When: 10.30 PM ET

Where: Sun Devil Stadium

TV Channel: ESPNU

Live Stream: Watch Online

Arizona State vs Colorado Football preview

Dorrell cryptically declared running back Jarek Broussard “fine” ahead of the Minnesota game. Then the reigning Pac-12 offensive player of the year proceeded to touch the ball just five times for eight yards, with Dorrell admitting Broussard was still dinged up from an injury sustained vs Texas A&M. If last week’s showing is any indication

After shutting down a Texas A&M run game turned predictable by a first-quarter injury to its starting QB, CU wore down against Minnesota (53 carries, 277 yards). Another deep, physical backfield awaits in Tempe. ASU moved the ball efficiently with backs Rachaad White (15-71) and Daniyel Ngata (8-82) vs. BYU, and that was without QB Jayden Daniels contributing much on the ground. Translation: LB Nate Landman should have his hands full once again.

You can check the NCAA's full schedule for the 2021 football season online, which also makes it easy to see which games will air on which streaming services or networks, like ABC, FOX, NBC, and ESPN Networks.

How to watch Colorado football



