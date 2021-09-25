This Saturday, September 25, 2021, Joshua (24-1-0) is putting four world titles on the line against Usyk (18-0-0) inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. The six-fight card is being promoted by Matchroom Sport and will end with the title match between Joshua and Usyk. Stream the big fight here
What time is the Joshua vs Usyk fight?
The event starts at 6pm on Saturday, September 25 on Sky Box Office.
The main event of Joshua vs Usyk will be determined by how long the fights on the undercard last, but it’s expected to kick off around 10pm.
The event will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England and will see Joshua defend his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles against the Ukrainian former undisputed cruiserweight champion.
How to watch Joshua vs Usyk in the UK
There are multiple ways to order the event for Sky customers. If you order online via your Sky account, you will be able to watch it on your Sky box. The event will cost £24.95 and is available for both Sky customers and non-Sky customers. Or alternative you can try fightpass
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk PPV Boxing Preview
This weekend’s boxing match doesn’t have the weight that a summer contest between Tyson Fury (30-0-1) and Joshua would have. With Fury given the opportunity to finish the trilogy with Deontay Wilder (42-1-1) just two weeks from this weekend, it will suffice. All of the pressure is on Joshua to maintain his status on Saturday against Usyk if he hopes to have a shot at the undisputed championship next year.
As reflected in his record, Usyk is not a person Joshua can overlook. Much of his career’s work was done at the cruiserweight level before the Ukrainian took a heavyweight bout last year. Facing Dereck Chisora for the WBO Inter-Continental Heavy Title last October, Usyk was successful in his effort, winning by unanimous decision. LIVE Joshua fight withot cable
In 2018, Usyk held the World Cruiser titles in the WBC, WBO, and IBF, and had the WBA Super World Cruiser title as well. His belt collection grew rapidly from one in 2017 to four by July the next year.
A southpaw fighter, Usyk has nothing but pride and glory on the line on Saturday. The orthodox Englishman, Joshua, however, is defending his titles and has a nice new “career-long” promotional deal with Matchroom Sport to live up to. There’s also the anticipation of a shot at Fury, but first things first.
Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Full Fight Card + Odds*
In addition to the titles in the main event, Joshua vs Usyk will feature three title fights. With this much heat on the card, it is a must-see event. Also on the card is Callum Smith, stepping up to the light heavyweight division. He took his shot against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez last December in a super middle bout. Smith lost by unanimous decision after going the distance and lost his WBA Super Middle Title in the process.
|Weight Class (Belts)
|Defender / Fight Record / Odds/ Country
|Challenger / Fight Record / Odds/ Country
|Heavyweight (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBO)
|Anthony Joshua
24-1-0 / -265
United Kingdom
|Oleksandr Usyk
18-0-0 / +210
Ukraine
|Cruiserweight (WBO)
|Lawrence Okolie
16-0-0 / -1800
United Kingdom
|Dilan Prasovic
15-0-0 +900
Montenegro
|Light Heavyweight
|Callum Smith
27-1-0
-110
United Kingdom
|Lenin Castillo
21-3-1
Dominican Republic
|Welterweight (IBF International)
|Maxim Prodan
19-0-1 / +425
Romania
|Florian Marku
8-0-1 / -600
United Kingdom
|Middleweight (vacant WBA intercontinental)
|Christopher Ousley
12-0-0
United States
|Khasan Baysangurov
21-1-0
Russia
|Lightweight
|Campbell Hatton
3-0-0
United Kingdom
|Sonny Martinez
2-4-0
Uruguay
