Few competitions are as exclusive as The Rugby Championship, an annual competition between power-house nations Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Formerly known as the Tri-Nations, the tournament debuted in 1996, adding Argentina in 2012. Stream the Rugby match HERE

During the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020, South Africa was unable to participate in The Rugby Championship. The three-nation format made a return, featuring Argentia, Australia, and New Zealand, with the All Blacks of New Zealand victorious.

New Zealand vs Argentina Live Match Info

What: The Rugby Championship Round 3

The Rugby Championship Round 3 When: Sunday, September 12 at 7:05 p.m. (Local)

Sunday, September 12 at 7:05 p.m. (Local) Where: Cbus Super Stadium – Queensland, Australia

Cbus Super Stadium – Queensland, Australia Watch Online: Click here to watch

The All Blacks have started their 2021 title defense off strong, defeating Australia in each of the first two weeks in the six-week competition. Last Sunday, New Zealand won their match 38-21 against the Wallabies, and now turn their sights on Los Pumas of Argentina this Sunday in Australia’s Cbus Super Stadium.

NZ All Blacks vs Argentina Pumas Rugby Preview



The Pumas were able to steal one match from New Zealand in last year’s tournament, taking the second round 25-15. Two weeks later, however, the All Blacks got their revenge. It came in the form of a 38-0 domination to secure another TRC title.

While New Zealand is rolling on two victories over Australia to begin the 2021 competition, Argentina dropped their first two rounds to South Africa, the 2019 TRC winners. The Pumas have had plenty of time to lick their wounds and should be focused, coming off of three weeks of rest. Sunday’s match will be a contest of fresh legs versus momentum.

All Blacks Squad

1: Karl Tu’inukuafe 2: Asafo Aumua 3: Nepo Laulala 4: Brodie Retallick 5: Scott Barrett 6: Akira Ioane 7: Dalton Papalii 8: Luke Jacobson 9: TJ Perenara 10: Beauden Barrett 11: George Bridge 12: David Havili 13: Anton Lienert-Brown 14: Sevu Reece 15: Jordie Barrett

Argentina Squad

1: Facundo Gigena 2: Julian Montoya 3: Santiago Medrano 4: Guido Petti 5: Matias Alemanno 6: Pablo Matera 7: Marcos Kremer 8: Rodrigo Bruni 9: Gonzalo Bertranou 10: Nicolas Sanchez 11: Santiago Carreras 12: Jeronimo de La Fuente 13: Matias Moroni 14: Bautista Delguy 15: Juan Cruz Mallia

How to Watch the All Blacks vs Argentina live streaming rugby today?



FloSports will provide the broadcast to the All Blacks’ contest against Argentina in Round 3 of the 2021 edition of The Rugby Championship 2021 in the USA. If you’re just looking for this weekend’s match, however, we recommend you check out PremiumTV Rugbypass

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream Argentina vs New Zealand Rugby match in full HD with PremiumTV from any where any locations without cable.

CHALLENGE BREAKDOWN

Argentina’s Pablo Matera is hot offensively right now. He’s scored in three of his last four appearances, but hasn’t scored in 12 career games against the All Blacks. As he looks to break that streak on Sunday, the story for the Pumas as a whole will be the penalties. According to the pre-match notes, they’ve recorded six times as many yellow card infractions in their last six Tests than the 25 previous matches.

One of the most dominant teams at the moment, the All Blacks don’t need extra help from Argentina penalties. New Zealand leads all teams in meters gained and clean breaks, as well as points per game. Will Jordan is one of the squad’s offensive leaders, scoring 11 times in the last six Tests.

Beyond just the stats and the players on the pitch, history sides with the All Blacks on Sunday as well. In three neutral-site games against the Pumas, New Zealand is 2-1.

The post All Blacks vs Argentina Rugby: Live Stream, Preview, Starting XV, How to watch, The Rugby Championship appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: All Blacks vs Argentina Rugby: Live Stream, Preview, Starting XV, How to watch, The Rugby Championship