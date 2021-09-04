The golden standard in college football is actually crimson, as in the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Ranked atop the preseason polls, Alabama is favored this season to repeat as National Champions, despite losing 10 starters to the 2021 NFL Draft in the spring. Nick Saban knows a thing or two about succeeding year after year, despite having players turn pro; six Alabama players were drafted in the first round of the draft, tying the University of Miami for the record. Watch the Alabama Crimson Tide Football Live stream without cable.

The Crimson Tide has played in seven of the last 10 National Championship games, winning five of them. They haven’t repeated, however, since winning back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.

2021 Alabama Football Schedule



Match Up Date Time (Eastern) Alabama vs. Miami (FL) September 4 3:30 p.m. Alabama vs. Mercer September 11 4:00 p.m. Alabama vs Florida September 18 3:30 p.m. Alabama vs. Southern Miss September 25 TBA Alabama vs. Ole Miss October 2 TBA Alabama vs Texas A&M October 9 TBA Alabama vs Mississippi State October 16 TBA Alabama vs. Tennessee October 23 TBA Alabama vs. LSU November 6 TBA Alabama vs. New Mexico State November 13 TBA Alabama vs. Arkansas November 20 TBA Alabama vs Auburn November 27 TBA

Speaking of Saban, he kicks off his 15th season at the helm in Tuscaloosa where he has created a dynasty that has only been seen once in college sports. The only comparable success was Bear Bryant who also won six National Championships at Alabama. Bryant’s titles, however, are spread out over 18 years.

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide Football

Alabama football is must-see television, and all of the networks want a piece of the action. TV channels have only been shared for the first three games of the season, airing on ABC, the SEC Network, and CBS respectively. This of course makes it difficult for football fans domestic and abroad to know how to follow the team. In this case, we recommend you check out GamePass.TV

A non-contract, non-subscription service, GamePass brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream complete season of 2021-22 NCAA College Football Alabama Football Live Streams in full HD with GamePass

Alabama Football Players to Watch 2021



Bryce Young – QB

All eyes this season will be on the true-sophomore quarterback Young, filling the void left by Mac Jones who was drafted No. 15 overall in the NFL Draft. Jones won the National Championship with Alabama last year. Young is one of the most touted quarterbacks to go under center for the Crimson Tide, more so than Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jones.

Young was with the team last year, appearing in seven games where he completed 13 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. A dual-threat quarterback, Young had nine rush attempts last season, totaling -23 yards.

Brian Robinson Jr. – RB

Back for his super-senior season (fifth year), Robinson is now RB1 with Najee Harris in the NFL. The running back hasn’t eclipsed 500 yards in a season yet in his career but got close with 483 last season. He’s got a lot of production to fill from the backfield, but may not see as much use due to Young’s abilities with his legs.

Like quarterbacks, Alabama has turned out a number of professional running backs, and Robinson hopes to be the next. Look for him to really pour it on this year now that he’s in the limelight.

John Metchie – WR

Alabama had two wide receivers get drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft this year, but only one of them had more yards or touchdowns than Metchie, and that was DeVonta Smith. Sure, Jaylen Waddle may have passed him if he hadn’t been injured, but Metchie stepped up in his absence. The true-junior totaled 916 yards on 53 catches, six of which were touchdowns.

This is Metchie’s time to shine as he figures to be a major part of the offense. Looking to be another wide receiver drafted from the Crimson Tide into the NFL, Metchie will have the attention of his quarterback and defenses alike.

Christian Harris – WLB

Speaking of defense, Alabama is known for being pretty good on that side of the ball as well. A number of linebackers from the Crimson Tide have turned pro as well. Harris has been a big contributor since his freshman year, leading the team with 79 total tackles last year. His 4.5 sacks were a big leap in his second season, and he also recorded his first interception.

Alabama Crimson Tide 2021 live stream

Since Alabama Crimson Tide is one of most successful college football team, most television network will attempt to live broadcast the game. Usually the ESPN, CBS, ABC, NBC & SEC Network broadcast Alabama Crimson Tide’s game live. If you have access to these channels, You can tune in to the channels that is showing Alabama’s game live here

Alabama Football 2020 Result

Despite the pandemic in 2020, Alabama still managed to play a 10-game schedule before the postseason, largely condensed due to not starting to play until September 26. The Crimson Tide started the season ranked second behind Clemson.

They quickly claimed the No.1 recognition after their 41-0 demolition of Mississippi State in Week 6. They maintained the top spot through the rest of the season, including through the College Football Playoff. Alabama defeated Ohio State in the College Football Championship 52-24 in January to finish the season a perfect 13-0.

