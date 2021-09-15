After 2020’s U.S. Open Pool Championship was canceled last year due to the pandemic, the world’s best are once again racking them up this week in the 2021 edition of the event. Over five days from September 13 – 18, 256 participants make up the international field to compete in 9-ball at Harrah’s Resort.

Each of them is chasing their share of the $300,000 up for grabs, which holds a top prize of $50,000 for the winner. So, let’s discuss everything about US Open Pool Championship 2021, Where when and how to watch the Pool tournament from anywhere and the lastes pool news



2021 US Open 9-Ball Championship Games Preview

The top 10 players in the 9-ball world rankings lead the roster of participants at the 2021 tournament, including this year’s world champion Albin Ouschan. At 31 years old, the Austrian is looking for his third Level 1 9-Ball title this year after claiming the world title in June. He took the first major, the Predator Championship League Pool – Winners’ Group in March.

Compared to just two years ago, the favorites in the field are much different than in 2019. One noticeable difference this year is the drop-off of Joshua Filler, the 2019 U.S. Open winner, who has just one podium finish in 2021. He tied for third-place at the World Pool Masters back in May, before finishing in 17th-place at the World Championship. The third place in May is a significant reason why he is currently ranked ninth in the world in 9-ball.

The format for the U.S. Open Pool Championship is double-elimination, meaning that each player has to lose two rounds in order to be eliminated. After the first two days at the tournament, top players Omar Al Shaheen and Tomasz Kaplan have already lost one round each.

Live coverage of the U.S. Open Pool Championship 2021 begins daily from September 13 – 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. EST. In the United States and Canada, the tournament is carried on Dazn, and coverage in other countries varies. In the United Kingdom, it is only available on stream via Matchroom.Live. If you’re abroad and trying to get American coverage outside of the United States, Dazn may not be available. In this case, we recommend that you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream complete tournament coverage in full HD with PremiumTV for only $12.99.

What is 9-Ball Pool

In the early rounds of the tournament, the goal is to be the first to 13 games. The goal of 9-ball is to be the player to sink the 9-ball in order to win the game. Each game begins with a “break” of the pool balls, which can help eliminate some right away. If the player who “broke” the rack makes any balls into the pocket, they retain possession, attempting to sink the rest of the balls in numerical order, starting with the one ball, and ending on the nine. Sinking any ball out of order or failing to sink a ball turns possession to the other player.

The rounds can move pretty fast, and to help assure the tournament moves along in a timely manner, each shot must be made within the 60-second shot clock. The shot clock begins after the final ball from each shot drops.

