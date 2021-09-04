College football’s premier conference, the SEC has had quite the offseason with the announcement of future expansion, which has changed the landscape of the NCAA. Before all of that takes place in the coming years, however, there’s a season to be played which will end with the top teams from each division squaring off for the SEC Championship, and likely a spot in the College Football Playoff. Watch College Football Online Here

In Week 1 of the college football season, all 14 of the conference’s schools are in action, with each program playing someone outside of the SEC. It all starts on Thursday night when the Tennessee Volunteers host the Bowling Green State University Falcons and concludes Monday evening when Ole Miss plays Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

How to Watch SEC Football Live Stream

SEC Football Games This Weekend

Matchup Date / Time (Eastern) Stadium Bowling Green at Tennessee Friday 9/3 – 8 p.m. Neyland Stadium UL Monroe at Kentucky Saturday 9/4 – 12 p.m. Kroger Field Rice at Arkansas Saturday 9/4 – 2 p.m. Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami (FL) Saturday 9/4 – 3:30 p.m. Mercedes-Benz Stadium Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State Saturday 9/4 – 4 p.m. Davis Wade Stadium Central Michigan at Missouri Saturday 9/4 – 4 p.m. Memorial Stadium Akron at Auburn Saturday 9/4 – 7 p.m. Jordan-Hare Stadium Eastern Illinois at South Carolina Saturday 9/4 – 7 p.m. Williams Brice Stadium FAU at No. 13 Florida Saturday 9/4 – 7:30 p.m. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia Saturday 9/4 – 7:30 p.m. Bank of America Stadium Kent State at No. 6 Texas A&M Saturday 9/4 – 8 p.m. Kyle Field No. 16 LSU at UCLA Saturday 9/4 – 8:30 p.m. Rose Bowl Stadium East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt Saturday 9/4 – 8 p.m. Vanderbilt Stadium Louisville vs. Ole Miss Monday 9/6 – 8 p.m. Mercedes-Benz Stadium

UL Monroe vs Kentucky College Football



Quarterback Will Levis is one of seven transfers to Kentucky as the program looks for its sixth straight bowl game appearance. Bowls aren’t everything, however, unless they’re the College Football Playoff, which the Wildcats haven’t reached. Watch the UL Monroe vs Kentucky live online NCAA College Football Week 1 via Gamepass.TV

With his seat getting a little warm, he’ll look for a strong performance from his remade roster against UL Monroe of the Sunbelt Conference to regain any confidence that may have been lost in him.

Watch Rice vs Arkansas football Today

Winning is tough in the SEC, and first-year head coach Sam Pittman learned that firsthand in 2020 as his team finished 3-7. With just two true freshmen on offense, Arkansas should benefit from continuity. Here, you will get the Rice vs Arkansas college football live stream from anywher.

The Razorbacks were in a lot of close games last year and should benefit from a less restricted schedule this season. Rice played well enough last season that this won’t be a cakewalk for Arkansas. Still, the Razorbacks should be able to start the season with a victory at home in Fayetteville.

SEC Football preview: Louisiana Tech vs Mississippi State



Head coach Mike Leach’s first season at Mississippi State ended with a bowl game victory despite a sub-.500 record. With the NCAA schedule back to normal, the standards for a bowl game are back where they belong, and so should the standards for his team. There are a number of positions where the starter is yet to be determined, including at quarterback, which almost plays in favor of the Bulldogs should already own a number of advantages over Louisiana Tech entering Saturday’s contest.

Central Michigan vs Missouri Live – Saturday 9/4 – 4 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PST

Missouri was streaky last season, struggling against ranked competition, but handling the rest of their schedule pretty well, equalling a .500 record at 5-5. Connor Bazelak earned the opportunity to begin the season as the starting quarterback again after having a solid redshirt freshman season last year. Entering his second season with the Tigers, head coach Eli Drinkwitz hopes to lead his team to a winning season for the first time in two seasons, and the campaign starts with a favorable home matchup against Central Michigan.

Akron vs Auburn Football – Saturday 9/4 – 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST Live Preview



Auburn may not be ranked, but they could earn some votes depending on how badly they beat Akron this coming weekend. The Zips are one of the bottom teams in the Mid-American Conference and are nearly served up to new head coach Bryan Harsin as he looks for his first win with Auburn after seven winning seasons with Boise State. Former top-recruit Bo Nix is entering his junior year and should be looking to start generating some NFL Draft buzz, starting with Akron. Watch Akron vs Auburn Football live stream via ESPN Plus



Kent State vs Texas A&M Football Stream

In another competition between the MAC and the SEC this weekend, Texas A&M begins a new era under center with Kellen Mond now in the NFL. Freshman Haynes King has earned the starting job as Jimbo Fisher looks to put a year on the blank national championship trophy they gave him when he took the head coaching job in 2018. Style points matter in the polls, so A&M needs to run the score up on Kent State in College Station.

