A sign of the world moving toward recovery from the yet-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that shutdown everything last year has been the return of sports. One of the most symbolic and greatest feats was the execution of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in August. Its success has paved the way for the latest – The 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup LIVE The three-week tournament began this week in Lithuania with group play for all 24 teams.

What: 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup

2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup When: September 12 – October 3, 2021

September 12 – October 3, 2021 Where: Lithuania

Lithuania TV Broadcast: Fox Sports 2, TUDN

Fox Sports 2, TUDN Live Stream: Watch Online Here

2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup Groups

Held every four years, the FIFA Futsal World Cup comes a year late this time around, impacted by last year’s pandemic. In the ninth edition of the competition, Brazil should be considered the favorite to win the cup. They’ve won the tournament five times, interrupted twice by Spain and most recently by Argentina in 2016.

At that last tournament, Brazil was upset in PK by Iran in the Round of 16. Iran went on to win third place. In the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup final, Argentina got by a strong Russian effort to win 5-4. All four teams mentioned should be poised to advance out of group play into the Round of 16 this year.

The group play stage of the tournament ends on Monday, September 20th.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Kazakhstan Russia Portugal Brazil Japan Argentina Venezuela Guatemala Morocco Czech Republic Spain Iran Lithuania Egypt Thailand Vietnam Angola Serbia Costa Rica Uzbekistan Solomon Islands Panama Paraguay USA

How to Watch the 2021 Futsal World Cup From Anywhere?



The Americans are participating in this year’s FIFA Futsal World Cup, and coverage of their matches will air on Fox Sports 2. Available with certain television packages, American coverage of the Futsal World Cup may be difficult to watch, especially on stream, domestically and abroad. In this case, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire tournament card in full HD with Gamepass for just 9.99

2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup – Team USA

After battling to the CONCACAF Futsal Final this spring, the United States earned their place in the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup with their second-place finish behind Costa Rica 3-2.

You can check out USA’s roster for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup here.

2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup Schedule

Round Date(s) Group Stage Sunday, September 12 – Monday, September 20 Round of 16 Wednesday, September 22 – Friday, September 24 Quarter-Final Sunday, September 26 – Monday, September 27 Semi-Final Wednesday, September 29 – Thursday, September 30 Match for Third Place Sunday, October 3, 2021 Final Sunday, October 3, 2021

The post 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup: schedule, live stream, preview, how to watch online, team U.S. rosters appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup: schedule, live stream, preview, how to watch online, team U.S. rosters