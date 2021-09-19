The 2021 Emmy Awards are Sunday night hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. The awards will be a night of big wins and celebrations for many. Producers are promising a better show after the yearly show had to undergo changes last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The EMMYs 2021 Viewing Info

What: 2021 EMMY Awards

When: Sunday, September 19, 8:00 PM ET

Where: Microsoft Theater, LA

TV Broadcast: CBS

Watch Online Stream: Click here to watch

“When we first sat down with Cedric, we all immediately agreed with the congratulatory idea,” Executive Producer of the ceremony Reginald Hudlin said. “In fact, TV is probably the best ever … and boys, we’ve needed it so far.”

The biggest shows, including the Netflix drama “The Crown” and the Apple TV + comedy “Ted Lasso”, are up for several nominations. Just being nominated for best drama and comedy series is historic but it is highly likely even more history will be made Sunday because it could be a big night for streaming, the first of a streaming service.

How to watch 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards from anywhere?

CBS and Paramount+ will carry the awards ceremony in the USA. But if you do not want to go through the trouble of finding schedules and keeping track of all games, we recommend PREMIUMTV for crystal-clear HD streams without the need for a VPN to stream The Emmy Awards Live Stream from anywhere.

“Ted Lasso” is competing with “blackish”. “Cobra Kai”; “Emily to Paris”; “Hack”; “Flight Attendants”; “The Kominsky Method” and “PEN15”.

The Handmaid’s Tale and Lovecraft Country are previous winners in the drama category. This year there are 96 nominations for dramas, comedies, and miniseries, nearly 44 percent of all nods are people of color.

The increase in people of color getting nominated reflects this year’s census results, which shows for the first time in the history of the census, the number of people identified as white is declining.

Meanwhile, individual awards include nominations for Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”, Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”, William H. Macy, “Shameless”, Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”, and Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”.

Best actresses in a drama series include Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”, Olivia Colman, “The Crown”, Emma Corrin, “The Crown”, Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, and MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”.

Other nominations are Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”, Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”, Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”, Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”, and Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

