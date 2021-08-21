Is this the beginning of the end for boxing icon Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao? Saturday night’s Pacquiao vs Ugas?

In 2020, the WBA Super Welter World Titleholder’s trainer Freddie Roach told everyone that Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KO) would “fight once or twice more before he becomes the president of his country. And then he will retire.” That was after Pacquiao defeated the undefeated Thurman for the super welter belt that’s on the line on Saturday.

What Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas

World Welterweight Championship When Saturday, August 21, 2021

9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST Where T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, Nevada PPV Fox Sports Live Stream PremiumTV (Worldwide)

The presidential election in his homeland of the Philippines is in 2022, which is quickly approaching. Maybe that’s why he was willing to pick up the upcoming bout against Yordenis Ugas. Errol Spence Jr, the top welterweight in the world, had to withdraw from the scheduled bout with Pacquiao this month due to a detached retina. No offense to Ugas (26-4-0, 12 KO), but there’s a drop-off in excitement when the bout drops from the top fighter to the guy ranked fifth. Watch Pac Man Fight online here

Who is Manny Pacquiao

In addition to his political ambitions, Pacquiao is no spring chicken.

After making his debut in the ring in 1995, the Filipino opened his career 11-0 before suffering his first loss in 1996. From April 1996 until September 1999, Pacquiao went 15-0, picking up his power as he finished 13 of those bouts by knockout. He closed out the last millennium with a record of 27-2 and in possession of the WBC International Super Bantam Title. Watch the full fight here

In June 2001, Pacquiao made his Las Vegas debut against Lehlo Ledwaba, defending that WBC International title, which he did three more times before moving up to featherweight in 2004 at 25 years old.

Pacquiao didn’t stay put, continuing to climb the weight classes with success. Trilogies with Juan Manuel Marquez, Timothy Bradley Jr., and Erik Morales stand out among Pac Man’s bouts with Oscar De La Hoya and Miguel Cotto as he settled into welterweight.

In a 2015 battle between two legends, Pacquiao took his WBO Welterweight Title into the ring against Floyd Mayweather who possessed the WBC and WBA titles. Going the distance, Mayweather won by unanimous decision to stay undefeated. Pacquiao enters the fight with Ugas inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas riding a three-bout win streak and holding the WBA Super World Welter Title.

How to Watch Pacquiao vs. Ugas Live Stream Online

The World Welterweight Championship between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas is being presented by the Premier Boxing Championship and is a Fox Sports pay-per-view. Carried only in the United States and its territories, international boxing fans may have a hard time finding a legitimate stream to the match. In this case, we recommend you check out PremiumTV.

A non-contract, non-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card in full HD with PremiumTV for just $29.99.

Who is Yordenis Ugas

Ugas is seven years Pacquiao’s junior entering Sunday’s fight and has a chance to really increase his notoriety.

Since making his professional debut in 2010, the welterweight Cuban also started his career 11-0, challenging for a super lightweight title in 2014. After losing the title match and his next fight, Ugas didn’t fight for two years before making his return to the ring against a 20-0 Jamal James.

He won his return fight, as well as the next seven from 2016 through 2018, but lost his next title attempt in 2019 when he challenged Shawn Porter for the WBO World Welter Title. Wins over Omar Figureroa Jr. and Mike Dallas Jr. set up another title opportunity in 2020 against Abel Ramos for the vacant WBA World Welter Title.

After winning that match, Ugas is now seizing the extended hand of opportunity to take a half-step up in divisions and challenge an icon in Pacquiao, as both fighters accepted the fight on short notice.

Manny Pacquiao vs Ugas Fight Card with Odds

Weight Division Favorite (Record / Odds) Underdog (Record / Odds) Welterweight Manny Pacquiao

(62-7-2) -380 Yordenis Ugas

(26-4-0) +295 Featherweight Carlos Castro

(26-0-0) -1100 Oscar Escandon

(26-5-0) +675 Featherweight Mark Magsayo

(22-0-0) -330 Julio Ceja

(32-4-1) +255 Welterweight Robert Guerrero

(36-6-1) -130 Victor Ortiz

(32-6-3) +105 Lightweight Frank Martin

(13-0-0) -2000 Ryan Kielczweski

(30-5-0) +1000 Featherweight John Dato

(14-0-1) Angel Antonio Contreras

(10-4-2) Lightweight Jose Valenzuela

(8-0-0) Donte Strayhorn

(12-3-0) Heavyweight Steven Torres

(4-0-0) Justin Rolfe

(6-2-1) Super Middleweight Burley Brooks

(6-2-0) Cameron Sevilla Rivera

(9-6-3) Lightweight Mickel Clements

(Debut) Eliseo Villalobos

(1-1-0)

