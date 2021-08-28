The UTEP Miners and New Mexico State Aggies meet up in Week 0 at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FloFootball and Bally Sports AZ

Here everything you need to know where to watch UTEP vs. New Mexico State live stream and College football schedule today.

Viewing Info

Match: UTEP vs. New Mexico State

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

TV Coverage: Bally Sports AZ/

Live Stream: GamePass.TV

UTEP hopes to build off last season and take another step toward respectability in Dimel’s fourth season running the program. The Miners finished the 2020 season 91st in the nation in passing offense with an average of 209.3 yards per game this season. UTEP was 97th in rushing offense as they picked up an average of 138.9 yards per contest on the year.

College football schedule today

Here’s every Week 0 college football game involving FBS teams.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Game Time (ET) TV channel Nebraska at Illinois 1:20 p.m. Fox UConn at Fresno State 2 p.m. CBS Sports Network Hawaii at UCLA 3:30 p.m. ESPN UTEP at New Mexico State 9:30 p.m. Southern Utah at San Jose State 10 p.m. CBSSN The Aggies might not have played all that well, but considering them live scrimmages for the coaching staff to see what it had to work with. The offensive line has a few nice parts to build around – Sage Doxtater is a fringe-flier NFL left tackle prospect and former Ole Miss Rebel Eli Johnson is a veteran center who knows what he's doing. New Mexico State might have the experience from spring ball, but the two performance against FCS teams were hardly inspiring. UTEP has more experience, enough depth to matter, and more playmakers and offensive options. The Miners won't dominate, but they should be able to control the game throughout. UTEP Miners Try to Take Next Step Forward UTEP was 3-5 in 2020, giving them more wins last season than they had from 2017-19 combined, when they were 2-34 in that stretch. The Miners get the benefit of having a non-conference game here as they were 0-4 in Conference USA play last season, continuing an ongoing trend for the program. UTEP is a dismal 1-27 in conference play over the last four seasons. The program hasn't posted a winning season since the 2014 team went 7-6 under Sean Kugler but the three wins they had last year under Dana Dimel marked the most wins the program had since 2016, when they were 4-8. UTEP hopes to build off last season and take another step toward respectability in Dimel's fourth season running the program.

