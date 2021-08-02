At the start of last week, it looked as though the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team might fail to medal for the second consecutive Olympics. Entering a new week, however, the club’s hopes are still alive, but it hasn’t been easy for the team that has been so dominant in recent years. Looking to not just get a medal again, but going for gold, only Canada’s team stands in their way of reaching the top final. The match will take place in the early hours of Monday morning at 4 a.m. EST inside Kashima Soccer Stadium.

What USA vs Canada – Women’s Soccer Semi-Final Tokyo 2020 When Monday, August 2, 2021 @ 4 a.m. EST / 1 a.m. PST Where Kashima Soccer Stadium – Tokyo, Japan TV Broadcast NBC Live Stream WATCH LIVE HERE

U.S. Women’s Soccer Vs. Canada History

Per FBref.com, the United States Women’s National Team is 5-0-0 against their neighbors to the north since 2003. The last two matches have gone in the favor of the Americans, with a 3-0 cumulative score, including a 1-0 USA win in February’s SheBelieves Cup.

In Olympics this millennium, the two teams faced each other in both Beijing (2008) and London (2012), in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively, and both matches went to extra time. A 28-year-old Rapinoe had scored two goals in that match, and Alex Morgan, just 23 years old, scored the deciding goal at 120+3’.

United States vs Canada Olympics Soccer Preview



Morgan has one goal in regulation this year, and both she and Rapinoe scored in PK in the quarter-final victory against the Netherlands last week. Still goalless in regulation, it was Rapinoe who tallied the deciding PK to help the U.S. advance.

As the American women earned their 2-2 victory over the Netherlands in PK, Canada took Brazil to a shootout in their quarter-final match, 0-0. After Christine Sinclair missed the first shot in the shootout, her teammates connected on the next four, while Brazil missed their final two after hitting on three straight.

Goals have been few and far between for the Canadians, scoring just four regulation goals through four contests. Their American counterparts haven’t faired much better, totaling just six goals in regulation, earning two draws in the preliminaries like Canada. This match could easily go to PK, but given the history between the two, is more likely to end in extra time with the USWNT on top.

USMNT vs Canda Women’s Live Stream Olympics Football



Not all events are provided with the standard Peacock package, and with many cutting the cord, access to the Olympics may be difficult. Some events aren’t available in a fixed channel, then it will be tough to view all swimming events. In this case, we recommend you check out OLYMTV.

OLYMPASS allows you to view the biggest events in sports and entertainment, paying for just the events that you want. With no subscriptions or contracts, you don’t have to worry about canceling your free trial or getting hit with an auto-renewal. Best of all, OLYMTV global programming is available without requiring a VPN. Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: CANADA VS USA Women’s football from anywhere.

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count (Top 10)



Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze China 31 24 14 13 United States 59 20 23 16 Japan 31 17 5 9 Australia 31 14 3 14 Russian Olympic Committee 44 12 19 13 Great Britain 32 10 10 12 France 21 5 10 6 South Korea 17 5 4 8 Italy 27 4 8 15 Netherlands 17 4 7 6

The post USWNT vs Canada in Semi-Final at Tokyo 2020: Preview, History, How to Watch, Medal Count appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: USWNT vs Canada in Semi-Final at Tokyo 2020: Preview, History, How to Watch, Medal Count