Spain set to face USA in the quarterfinals for the Men’s Basketball Tournament at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Here, everything you need to know details about how to watch the game, preview, information for the Basketball quarterfinals game.

USA Basketball vs Spain Quarterfinals:

In the last three Olympic meetings between the two teams, Team USA has won by an average of eight points per game. That includes a six-point win during the 2016 Summer Games.

United States vs Spain Men’s Basketball Preview:

If the United States can survive against Spain, they should have a chance to knock off the winner of the Australia vs. Argentina game. However, it should be noted that Australia beat the U.S. in exhibition play on July 12. The 91-83 Australia win where Patty Mills and Joe Ingles combined for 39 points and the team made 41.7 of its 3-point shots. With better perimeter defense, Team USA should have the upper hand on Australia.

The last time Spain lost to the USA was in the semifinals of Rio de Janeiro 2016. Another two important defeats were in 2012 and 2008 in the finals for the gold medal. The first game between Spain and USA was in 1936, that game ended 2-0 in favor of USA after Spain forfeited.

USA vs Spain Live Stream: Olympics Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal in the US

This quarterfinals game of the Men’s Basketball Tournament at the 2020 Olympic Games will be broadcast USA Network and NBCOlympics.com in the United States. Or You can watch the game HERE

OLYMPASS allows you to view the biggest events in sports and entertainment, paying for just the events that you want. With no subscriptions or contracts, you don’t have to worry about canceling your free trial or getting hit with an auto-renewal. Best of all, OLYMTV global programming is available without requiring a VPN. Watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Spain vs United States Men’s Basketball from anywher.

A peaceful transition to democracy following the death of dictator Francisco FRANCO in 1975, and rapid economic modernization (Spain joined the EU in 1986) gave Spain a dynamic and rapidly growing economy and made it a global champion of freedom and human rights. More recently the government has had to focus on measures to reverse a severe economic recession that began in mid-2008. Austerity measures implemented to reduce a large budget deficit and reassure foreign investors have led to one of the highest unemployment rates in Europe.

Team USA really stepped up their game on both ends of the floor in the second quarter. Kevin Durant got hot and the Americans clamped down on defense, going on a 10-0 scoring run to take the four-point lead. With that combination working, the USA took the lead into the locker room at halftime.

Team USA Roster

NO Player Name National Team Height AGE Position 4 Keldon Johnson San Antonio Spurs 6’5″ 21 Guard 5 Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls 6’5″ 26 Forward 6 Damian Lillard Portland Trail Blazers 6’3″ 31 Point gurd 7 Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets 6’9″ 32 Forward 8 Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks 6’8″ 29 Small Forward 9 Jerami Grant Detroit Pistons 6’6″ 27 Forward 10 Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 6’7″ 23 Guard 11 Javale McGee Denver Nuggets 7’0″ 33 Center 12 Jrue Holiday Milwaukee Bucks 6’3″ 31 Guard 13 Bam Adebayo Miami Heat 6’9″ 24 Center 14 Draymond Green Golden State Warriors 6’7″ 31 Forward 15 Devin Booker Phoenix Suns 6’5″ 24 Guard

The post USA Basketball vs Spain live stream, TV Schedule, Rosters for quarterfinals, Ways to Medal in Tokyo appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: USA Basketball vs Spain live stream, TV Schedule, Rosters for quarterfinals, Ways to Medal in Tokyo