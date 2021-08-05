USA Baseball will face South Korea on Thursday in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and at stake will be a spot in the gold medal game against host (and heavy favorite) Japan. Team USA fell to Japan on Monday in extra innings but stayed alive for the gold with a 3-1 win over the Dominican Republic. Earlier in the tournament, Team USA topped South Korea by a score of 4-2. The loser of Thursday’s rematch between the U.S. and South Korea will face the Dominican Republic in the bronze medal game on Friday.

Now here’s how to watch USA Baseball’s game against South Korea:

Game Info

When : 6 a.m. EST on Thursday, Aug. 5 | Where : Yokohama Baseball Stadium

: 6 a.m. EST on Thursday, Aug. 5 | : Yokohama Baseball Stadium TV channel: USA Network | Live stream: OLYMTV

Of ongoing note is that MLB has not allowed any players on any 40-man roster to participate in the Olympics, which means Team USA is made up of minor leaguers and unsigned/semi-retired veteran players. South Korea and Japan, however, are able to use players from their respective domestic major leagues.

Team USA has qualified for a medal game in each of its six previous Olympic appearances. The U.S. won baseball gold for the first and only time at the 2000 Games in Sydney. South Korea won the last baseball gold medal in 2008 at Beijing.

As currently scheduled, USA Network will be carrying the semifinal game between the U.S. and South Korea on Thursday morning.

USA Olympic baseball roster

The 24-man roster is managed by former Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia:

Pos. Name Team Club INF Nick Allen Athletics Midland (AA) INF Eddy Alvarez Marlins Jacksonville (AAA) OF Tyler Austin Nippon Professional Baseball Yokohama DeNA BayStars RHP Shane Baz Rays Durham (AAA) RHP Anthony Carter Mexican League Saraperos de Saltillo INF Triston Casas Red Sox Portland (AA) RHP Brandon Dickson Cardinals Memphis (AAA) C Tim Federowicz Dodgers Oklahoma City (AAA) OF Eric Filia Mariners Tacoma (AAA) INF Todd Frazier — Free Agent LHP Anthony Gose Indians Columbus (AAA) RHP Edwin Jackson — Free Agent LHP Scott Kazmir Giants Sacramento (AAA) OF/INF Patrick Kivlehan Padres El Paso (AAA) C Mark Kolozsvary Reds Chattanooga (AA) UTL Jack Lopez Red Sox Worcester (AAA) RHP Nick Martinez Nippon Professional Baseball Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks RHP Scott McGough Nippon Professional Baseball Tokyo Yakult Swallows RHP David Robertson — Free Agent RHP Joe Ryan Rays Durham (AAA) RHP Ryder Ryan Rangers Round Rock (AAA) OF Bubba Starling Royals Omaha (AAA) INF/OF Jamie Westbrook Brewers Nashville (AAA) RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson Blue Jays New Hampshire (AA)

