In a highly anticipated matchup, the main event features featherweights, Edson Barboza (22-9) and Giga Chikadze (13-2). A longtime lightweight contender who is now on his way up the 145-pound ladder, Barboza will face one of his most formidable challenges in Chikadze, who is unbeaten in six bouts since joining the UFC roster in 2019.

UFC Vegas 35: Barboza Vs Chikadze

Date: Aug. 28 | Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex — Las Vegas

TV Channel: ESPN | Stream: FightPass

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze, and the rugged Brazilian slugger wouldn’t have it any other way. The ranked featherweights will top the MMA showcase from the Apex facility, with the main UFC fight card set for 10 p.m. ET. The No. 9-ranked Barboza is noted for his highlight-reel battles against some of the sport’s greats, including former undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former interim belt-holder Justin Gaethje.

Edson Barboza vs Giga Chikadz preview

Parker knows the main event will serve as a showcase for two of the featherweight division’s most lethal strikers, with the winner making a case for a top-five ranking and joining the conversation for a title shot.

Barboza (22-9) is an 11-year UFC veteran who has long been regarded as one of the most skilled strikers in MMA. The rugged Brazilian has been involved in numerous memorable battles against the sport’s biggest names, earning nine performance bonuses.

However, the 35-year-old has never competed for or won a UFC title, in large part because of consistent stumbles against world-class competition. He is currently on a two-fight winning streak but had lost his previous three, including two by split decision. The lone decisive defeat came in a first-round knockout at the hands of former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

UFC Vegas 35 Fight Card

Prelims

Middleweight Alessio Di Chirico vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Middleweight Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman

Light Heavyweight Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart

Women’s Flyweight JJ Aldrich vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Featherweight Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini

Catchweight (140 lb) Mana Martinez vs. Guido Cannetti

Maincard

Featherweight Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze

Middleweight Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina

Bantamweight Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Hiestand

Welterweight Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Middleweight Andre Petroski vs. Micheal Gillmore

Middleweight Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert

How to watch UFC Fight Night- Barboza vs. Chikadze live stream

Depending on where you live, the preliminaries for Invicta FC 44 can be streamed free on the league’s YouTube channel. In the United States, they will be carried on ESPN. The main card for the night, however, will require a pay-per-view purchase. One can be obtained through a cable/satellite provider or PremiumTV in the United States and Canada. If you’re abroad, however, accessing the fight can be difficult. If this is the case, wherever you’re at, we recommend you check out PREMIUMTV

Only Fight Pass will will cover Prelims and Main fight with a one platfrom. That’s mean nothing to worry about prelims fight for UFC Vegas 35 tonight, You can watch PPV Main card including Prelims in FightPass



UFC Vegas 35 will also see The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 29 Live stream, Middleweight and Bantamweight tournament winners get crowned in “Sin City.”

A non-contract, on-subscription service, PremiumTV brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card and preliminaries in full HD on PremiumTV

Of course, that’s not to say Chikadze should sprint at Barboza wildly — that’s how fighters swallow jump knees and spin kicks. No, Chikadze has the kickboxing skill and experience to be more methodical in his pressure, to block-and-return off kicks or slip punches while continually advancing and cutting off the cage.

The post UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze Full Fight, live stream, Fight Cards, How to watch TUF 29 Finale appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze Full Fight, live stream, Fight Cards, How to watch TUF 29 Finale