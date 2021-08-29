It’s Sunday, August 29, 2021, and while tonight is the end of the 2021 NFL preseason, the main event for the night is the boxing match between YouTuber Jake “Problem Child” Paul and former UFC champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley.

Paul will fight Woodley in an eight-round contest as the headline bout inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. With five other fights on the card, the whole event will start around 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST.

What Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Pay-Per-View When Sunday, August 29, 2021 @ 8:00 pm EST / 5:00 pm PST Where Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, Ohio Channel Pay-Per-View Live Stream FightPass (PPV)FightPass (PPV)

About Paul vs Woodley PPV Fight

After rising to fame on the video-sharing platforms Vine and YouTube, Jake Paul (3-0) had a brief acting career on The Disney Channel in his early twenties. Now 24 years old, Paul has spent the last two years working on a boxing career. His new focus has really picked up since his 2020 knockout of Nate Robinson during the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. special exhibition card.

Fresh off of his most recent victory this spring over UFC fighter Ben Askren, Paul was trying to call out former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Instead, he ended up landing himself a different former champion in Tyron Woodley.

At 39 years old, Woodley challenged Paul to a boxing match after Paul defeated Askren, who Woodley helped to train. Paul agreed to the fight, making it his fourth consecutive bout against someone making their boxing debut.

How to Watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley PPV

In the spring, Jake Paul signed with Showtime for a series of PPV boxing matches. His bout with Woodley on Sunday is the first of the deal. Available on FITE TV internationally or through a cable or satellite provider in the United States, the Showtime PPV price is $60.99.

How to Watch Jake Paul vs Woodley in the United Kingdom

Joining Paul and Woodley on the card is English boxer Tommy Fury, the younger brother of Tyson Fury. Tommy’s been looking for a chance himself to get in the ring with Jake Paul. With a strong showing at the event, Fury just might get his wish. Fans in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the whole event in the early hours of Monday morning on BT Sports PPV. The fight card can be purchased through the BT Sport Box Office for ￡16.95.

How to Watch Paul vs Tyron Woodley from Canada, Australia, or Anywhere

When you get outside of the UK and the United States, finding the fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley can be difficult due to streaming restrictions on services like FITE TV or PPV availability for BT Sports or HBO. In this case, we recommend you check out FightPass.app.

FightPass is a non-contract, on-subscription service, Fightpass.app brings you the biggest events in sports and entertainment from around the world, with no VPN required. You can stream the entire fight card and preliminaries in full HD on FightPass.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley PPV Fight Card

Opponent 1 Opponent 2 Jake Paul (3-0-0) Tyron Woodley (debut) Amanda Serrano (40-1-1) Yamileth Mercado (18-2-0) Ivan Baranchyk (20-2-0) Montana Love (15-0-1) Daniel DuBois (16-1-0) Joe Cusumano (19-3-0) Tommy Fury (6-0-0) Anthony Taylor (7-5-0)

