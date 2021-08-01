Upon hearing the words “ Summer Olympics”, few events are as top of mind as track and field, or “athletics” as it is referred to on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics website , which factors in road events as well. Recognized as the largest single sport with this grouping, athletics is one of the highlight features of the back half of this year’s Summer Games. Overall, there are 48 different medals to be earned through the athletics competition.

Track & Field Finals Event Details



When: Thursday, July 29 – Sunday, August 8

Where: Japan National Stadium

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watc hLive

The track portion of the Olympics has been the stage for so many historic moments in American history, and human performance. From Jesse Owens winning the gold at the 1936 Games in Berlin to Tommie Smith and John Carlos’ iconic salute in 1968; Dave Wottle’s legendary comeback at the 1972 Games in Munich to Usain Bolt’s utter dominance in the 2000s.

Tokyo 2020 Track & Field Athletics Events Preview

These moments will forever be remembered, and the performances of this year will etch their place in history among them.

Failed drug tests by Christain Coleman and Sha’Carri Richardson have eliminated two favorites in men’s and women’s 100m races. The American women who swept the 100m hurdles in 2016 aren’t in Tokyo either, and Great Britain’s Mo Farah failed to qualify in the 10,000m men’s race which he has taken the gold in since 2008. With so much star power missing, new names and heroes will rise for their nations. With the Olympic debut of the mixed 4x400m relay, the track competition is something you won’t want to miss.

Track and Field at the Tokyo: DAY 9

Unlike the track events that are about speed, the eight unique events in the field portion are about power and skill. Featuring contests of throwing and jumping the accomplishments are really something. American Michelle Carter won’t be defending her gold medal from the Rio Games after having surgery on he ankle, meaning that the top spot will likely fall back to another country.

The field portion of The Games hasn’t been an American strength in the past, but as with Carter in 2016, they are on the rise. Rudy Winkler set a new U.S. record in the men’s hammer throw at last month’s trials, and Will Claye looks to replace the injured Christain Taylor in the men’s triple jump. With pole vault, discus, high jump, javelin, and long jump all included yet as well, sit back and enjoy the wonder as they push the limits of human performance.

Men’s High Jump Final Live Stream

Women’s Triple Jump Final Live Stream

Monday, August 2 – Men’s Long Jump, Women’s 100m Hurdles, Women’s Discus Throw, Men’s 3,000m Steeplechase, Women’s 5,000m

Tuesday, August 3 – Women’s Long Jump, Men’s 400m Hurdles, Men’s Pole Vault, Women’s Hammer Throw, Women’s 800m, Women’s 200m

Wednesday, August 4 – Women’s 400m Hurdles, Women’s 3,000m Steeplechase, Men’s Hammer Throw, Men’s 800m, Men’s 200m

Thursday, August 5 – Men’s Triple Jump, Men’s Shot Put, Men’s 110m Hurdles, Men’s 20km Race Walk, Women’s Pole Vault, Men’s 400m

Friday, August 6 – Men’s 50km Race Walk, Women’s 20km Race Walk Women’s Javelin Throw, Men’s 5,000m, Women’s 400m, Women’s 1,500m, Women’s 4x100m Relay, Men’s 4x100m Relay

Saturday, August 7 – Women’s Marathon, Women’s High Jump, Women’s 10,000m, Men’s Javelin, Men’s 1,500m, Women’s 4x400m Relay, Men’s 4x400m Relay

Sunday, August 8 – Men’s Marathon

Tokyo 2020 Decathlon and Heptathlon Preview

In track and field, it is one thing to have a specialty, but a whole other to be world-class in nearly all of the disciplines of strength and speed. The decathlon and the heptathlon are like their own mini-Olympics, with the athletes competing to win the most points in the competitions in order to claim the gold medal.

Men’s 100 Meters Finals Live Stream



There won’t be any theatrics from Usain Bolt after this race since the world-record holder retired in 2017. The triple Olympic gold medalist will be watching from home as an American possibly takes gold in this event for the first time since Justin Gatlin won gold in 2004. Christian Coleman, the 2019 world champion and the sixth-fastest man in history, is not competing since he is serving a suspension for missing three drug tests in a 12-month span. Trayvon Bromell, 26, has filled the void as the fastest man of the year with a personal best of 9.77. In 2016, he made the Olympic final and finished eighth but was competing with a heel injury that ultimately led to him being taken off the track in a wheelchair. He underwent two surgeries on his Achilles but the extra year allowed him more time to return to top form and he won the U.S. Olympic Trials. In Tokyo, he’ll face stiff competition from his compatriot Ronnie Baker (9.85 SB), 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada (9.99 SB) and South Africa’s Akani Simbine, who ran an African record of 9.84 on July 6.

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count (Top 10)



Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze China 40 19 10 11 Japan 28 17 4 7 United States 41 14 16 11 Russian Olympic Committee 34 10 14 10 Australia 22 9 2 11 Great Britain 24 6 9 9 South Korea 15 5 4 6 Netherlands 15 3 7 5 France 13 3 5 5 Germany 16 3 4 9

