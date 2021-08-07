As the final weekend of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics concludes, it’s all event finals the rest of the way. There are seven gold medals still yet to be earned in track and field. Six of those events will be in action on Saturday evening in Japan, as Americans are waking up..

Taking place inside of the Olympic Stadium are the finals for the women’s high jump, women’s 10000m, men’s javelin throw, men’s 1500m, women’s 4x400m relay, and the men’s 4x400m relay. When the day is over, only the men’s marathon, scheduled for Sunday, will remain.

Women’s High Jump Final Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Saturday, August 7 @ 6:35 a.m. EST

America’s Vashti Cunningham is ranked 11th in the high jump heading into the women’s high jump final in a field of 14 athletes. With a season and personal best that is good enough to tie for second place, she’s on watch to make the podium.

Women’s 10,000m Final Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Saturday, August 7 @ 6:45 a.m. EST

With three women in the final, the United States has a good shot to medal in the women’s 10,000m. Measuring to just over 6 miles, Karissa Schweizer has the best time of the trio, 30:47.99, despite a lower ranking than teammate Emily Sisson. Joined by Alicia Monson, they’ll each look to climb the rankings and the steps to the podium for a medal.

Men’s Javelin Throw Final Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Saturday, August 7 @ 7 a.m. EST

No Americans qualified for the men’s javelin throw final on Saturday, and neither have a number of the event’s top 10 in the world. Only top-ranked Johannnes Vetter of Germany represents the top five, while his countryman Julian Weber (9) and Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic (7) join him. By and large, Vetter should be considered the strong favorite for gold, but anything can happen. The contests for silver and bronze will surely be intriguing.

Men’s 1500m Final Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Saturday, August 7 @ 7:40 a.m. EST

With one of the slowest personal best times of the field, American Cole Hocker will likely need the performance of his life to reach the podium in the Men’s 1500m. Not quite a mile, Hocker’s best time is 3:33.87, while the field leader, Kenya’s Timoty Cheruiyot has a personal best of 3:28.28, which he set this season. Hocker’s best time is currently four seconds slower than the third-best personal time entering the final, Australia’s Stewart McSweyn with 3:29.51.

Women’s 4x400m Relay Final Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Saturday, August 7 @ 8:30 a.m. EST

Starting in Lane 7, the American quartet, highlighted by Allyson Felix, holds the fastest national record of the nine-nation field at 3:15.51. With a season-best of 3:20.86, however, they’re still shy of that standard, though their season-best is still tops of the final. Going for the gold, the U.S. team needs to hold off Jamaica, the next fastest team, and a Great Britain squad looking to make a push as well.

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Saturday, August 7 @ 8:50 a.m. EST

The Americans old the Olympic and World Records for the 4x400m relay, set in 2008 and 1993 respectively, and enter Saturday’s final event with a season-best that is just over three seconds shy of that mark at 2:57.77. If they are to secure the gold medal for Team USA, they’ll have to hold off Botswana and Poland who pose the top threats in the nine-team field. Botswana set its national record of 2:58.33 this year.

Tokyo 2020 Medal Count (Top 10)

Country/Group Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze China 70 32 22 16 United States 79 25 31 23 Japan 40 21 7 12 Great Britain 48 15 18 15 Australia 36 15 4 17 Russian Olympic Committee 53 14 21 18 Germany 33 9 8 16 France 25 6 10 9 Italy 313 6 9 16 Netherlands 23 6 8 9

