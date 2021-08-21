As the NFL season approaches, the energy is ramping up for the fans and the players as professional football prepares to make its full return in just a few short weeks. With the increase in energy comes the increase in tension and emotions, which was on display at training camp this week when the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers held joint practices.

Things reached a breaking point on Thursday afternoon when Buccaneers’ receiver Antonio Brown got into a fight with Tennessee’s cornerback Chris Jackson, landing a left hook. Fans and analysts alike will surely watch the Saturday preseason matchup between the teams much more closely.

Tennessee Titans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game:

What: Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers When: Saturday, August 21, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, August 21, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. EST Where: Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Florida TV Channel: NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket Live Stream: Gamepass.TV

Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason preview

Titans Defense to Get Tested

Of the teams to reach the NFL playoffs last season, the Titans had the worst-ranked defense. Allowing the ninth-most points in the league, the secondary gave up the second-most touchdowns (36), though they were also among the NFL’s best in forcing interceptions (15).

The defense should be the focus this year, especially after Lamar Jackson was able to torch them on the ground for 136 yards and a score in the 2020 postseason. They looked much better last week, handling the Atlanta Falcons, holding them to just three points. The mobility of Feleipe Franks hurt the defense later in the game for 76 yards on four rush attempts from the quarterback position. Hopefully, that issue doesn’t trickle up the depth chart to the starters this year through the scheme.

Unfortunately, Tom Brady and Blaine Gabbert don’t test the Titans in that area this weekend, but the Buccaneers backfield will give them a workout.

Buccaneers QB of the Future

Having Brady on the team to win championships is one thing, but as the Denver Broncos have learned post-Peyton Manning, it’d be helpful to develop a young quarterback behind him. Taken in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Kyle Trask appears to be that guy. If that’s the case, he should get most of the action on Saturday evening, not Gabbert.

As the rest of the team is ready to run it back for another title, Trask is the most interesting piece to watch this preseason. He was 4 of 15 passing for just 35 yards last week against the Bengals, with no interceptions and no touchdowns. What better time to make the mistakes than now with Brady on the roster, and no expectation to start?

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Football Live Stream in the US

Note: Update this with the pertinent broadcast information which you will have done in the Game Details section above. We will take care of the GamePass link.

The NFL preseason will air on the NFL Network, which is only available with certain cable packages inside the United States. If you don’t have the NFL Network, there are mobile stream options, though they rely on mobile data. If you’re looking for this game, we recommend you check out Gamepass.TV.

Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Tennessee vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

On the other hand, you can watch the NFL Preseason 2021 live stream all games through Gamepass.TV, one-time payment base no contractless platform offering the best service during the football season 2021-22.

Tennessee Titans 2021 Preseason Schedule

Week 1: Tennessee Titans 23 – Atlanta Falcons 3

Week 2: Saturday, August 21st, 7:30 p.m. EST (NFL Sunday Ticket) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 3: Saturday, August 28th, 7:00 p.m. EST (NFL Network) vs Baltimore Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 preseason schedule

Week 1: Cincinnati Bengals 19 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 16

Week 2: Saturday, August 21st, 7:30 p.m. EST (NFL Network Sunday Ticket) vs Tennessee Titans

Week 3: Saturday, August 28th, 8:00 p.m. EST (NFL Network) @ Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans vs Patriots Odds

Just because it is the season doesn’t mean that sportsbooks won’t accept action on the game. Here’s how the game is projected in the books.

Spread: Tampa Bay -1 (+100) | Tennessee +1 (-120)

Over / Under: 34.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Tampa Bay -115 | Tennessee -105

Prediction: Tennessee Covers, Under 34.5, Tampa Bay -105

Analysis: This isn’t really a game to touch at the sportsbook before kickoff unless you have to. If that’s the case, Tampa Bay -1 is interesting at +100. With two units that should perform well defensively, 34 doesn’t seem reachable, but that half-point makes it even more solid on the under. Still, the Titans look like the better preseason squad and should get the win.

The post Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live stream: NFL Preseason, Game Time, Preview appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Tennessee Titans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live stream: NFL Preseason, Game Time, Preview