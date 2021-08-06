The Canadian women’s national team Face The Sweden women’s in the gold medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Thursday at Tokyo Stadium. Canada has a 5-14-4 record in matches against Sweden. The Swedes began their quest for gold with a commanding 3-0 win over world champions USA. Fans can watch Sweden vs Canada Final Game Form anywhere.

Sweden will be the slight favourite as the No. 5 team in the current FIFA world rankings, three ahead of Canada. But the Canadian team, coached by Bev Priestman, has gone from strength to strength throughout the tournament, capped off by its historic win in the semifinals that ended a 20-year winless streak against the Americans.

Sweden vs. Canada in women’s soccer Gold Medal Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 5

Kickoff: 10 p.m. ET

Location: International Stadium — Yokohama, Japan

Sweden vs Canada Olympics Soccer Storylines

Sweden and Canada have met each other 23 times, with Sweden being the stronger side winning 14 matches. Canada has won only five times against the Europeans. They have drawn four times.

The last time Canada won over the Swedes was in April 2017, with 1-0 in an international friendly in Sweden. However, the Europeans are unbeaten in their last three matches, with two wins.

Their last encounter took place in the World Cup 2019 in France. Sweden won with a lone goal from Stina Blackstenius in the second half to reach the quarterfinals. It was a tight match, but Canada got a defensive error that cost them the game.

Sweden vs Canada Gold medal match Online TV Channel

The Olympics is one of the most viewed sporting events worldwide, so broadcasters across the globe are covering it. Leading the charge is the BBC in the UK, offering key events on both linear TV and on its on-demand online service, BBC iPlayer.

In the US, NBC has the broadcasting rights for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Have you got NBC on your cable? Great, then you can watch the events on the NBC channels and stream them through NBC's streaming platform too. Not on cable? You'll have to use streaming services that have the NBC channel to view the Olympics.

Canada starting lineup

Goalkeeper: Stephanie Labbé

Defenders: Allysha Chapman, Kadeisha Buchanan, Vanessa Gilles, Ashley Lawrence

Midfielders: Jessie Fleming, Desiree Scott, Quinn

Forwards: Christine Sinclair, Janine Beckie, Nichelle Prince

Sweden vs Canada Women's: live stream, Lineups, match preview to watch Olympics Football Final

