The San Antonio Spurs fell to 0-2 in the Las Vegas Summer League Tuesday after losing a 22-point lead against the Chicago Bulls.

The Spurs were rolling in the first half, but the Bulls charged back to win the third quarter by 12 points, and then in the final quarter, Chicago outscored San Antonio by six to hold on to the 92-89 win.

Tre Jones led the Spurs with 23 points on 19 shot attempts, including attempting three 3-pointers and getting one to fall. Jones also collected four rebounds, three assists, and he had three turnovers in his 29 minutes of play.

“It’s something that I’ve been working on,” said Jones of his outside jumper. “I’m going to try to continue to put up those attempts.”

Jaylen Morris came off the bench with 20 points, including going 3-of-4 from three. Malik Newman also brought scoring off the bench with his 19 points.

Spurs rookie Joe Wieskamp logged 26 minutes and finished with 11 points on nine shots attempts, where he went 2-of-7 from beyond the arc. Wieskamp added five rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block, and a turnover in the game.

“I think he’s gone a great job rebounding,” said Spurs Summer League Head Coach Mitch Johnson of Wieskamp after the game.

“He’s a good shooter,” added Coach Johnson.

“It’s really all about learning,” said Wieskamp of the experience he’s continuing to get by participating in Summer League.

Devin Vassell started the game but left early due to right hamstring tightness. Coach Johnson said the tightness had started to bother Vassell in the previous game Monday night.

“I think Devin’s (injury) was something that he felt yesterday,” said Coach Johnson after the game.

Joshua Primo was held out of the game due to the coach’s decision, though NBATV reported the reasoning was more-so for rest since Primo has already played four games in seven nights due to the Spurs participating in the Salt Lake City Summer League last week.

After the game, Coach Johnson said Primo was held out of the game as a precaution for an unspecified injury.

The Spurs’ next game will take place Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets at 2 PM CT.

