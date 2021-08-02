In Spurscast episode 622, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:

The Spurs made a surprising selection Thursday evening by drafting Joshua Primo with the 12th pick in the NBA Draft. The Spurs also selected Joe Wieskamp with the 41st pick in the second round. Hear why the organization drafted each player and what the roles of the players could look like next season.

With free agency officially beginning Monday, August 2, the Spurs are likely to have 11 players on guaranteed contracts. This would leave the team with just four open roster spots and two open two-way spots.

The Spurs also have an August 1 team option to decide if they’ll keep DaQuan Jeffries on the roster for next season, or decline the team option.

From there, there’s a discussion of the Spurs’ upcoming free agents – DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, Patty Mills, Gorgui Dieng, Trey Lyles, Keita Bates-Diop, and Quinndary Weatherspoon.

The discussion around DeRozan’s free agency explores the different teams interested in signing DeRozan, and what potential sign-and-trade packages could look like.

The Spurs reportedly contacted the Philadelphia 76ers regarding what a trade package could look like for Ben Simmons. According to reports, the 76ers wanted a young Spurs player, four future first round picks, and three picks swaps. The 76ers reportedly want a James Harden-esque trade package for Simmons. In the podcast, there’s a discussion regarding this trade rumor.

Some players discussed as free agents that could fit with the Spurs are Kelly Oubre Jr., Otto Porter Jr., Furkan Korkmaz, John Collins, Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen, and Kelly Olynyk.

