In Spurscast episode 626, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Benjamin Bornstein discuss:

The Spurs’ Las Vegas over/under for wins

An update on where the team stands and decisions still to be made

Lonnie Walker IV heading into next season

BetOnline.ag recently released the over/under for wins for all 30 NBA teams. The Spurs’ over/under for wins was 28.5 wins.

If the schedule played out based on the over/under win projections, the Spurs would finish 13th in the Western Conference and be in position to land the 6th overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery next summer.

Update on where the team stands

While training camp doesn’t begin until late September, the Spurs still haven’t completed some reported deals. The team still needs to sign Bryn Forbes to his contract and the Spurs need to sign Joe Wieskamp to a two-way contract.

Keita Bates-Diop is also still a restricted free agent, with the opportunity to return to the Spurs on a two-way contract if he accepted the qualifying offer.

Before the opening game of the regular season, the Spurs will have to either waive or trade two players because teams can only take 15 players and two two-way players on their roster into the regular season.

Once Forbes and Wieskamp sign their deals, the Spurs will have 17 players and one two-way player on their roster.

Lonnie Walker IV heading into next season

This offseason the Spurs can either extend Lonnie Walker IV’s contract before the first game of the regular season or if he plays out the season, he’ll be a restricted free agent next offseason.

In the podcast episode, there’s a discussion using AI models from ProFitX reviewing Walker IV’s progress last season and the areas where he’s projected to improve in the coming season.

