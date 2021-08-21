In Spurscast episode 625, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:

The Spurs’ Schedule Release

Friday the NBA released the full 82 game schedule for the Spurs. The Spurs will have 14 back-to-back sets next season, with the majority of those sets coming in December and January.

January (17 games) and December (16) will be the Spurs’ two months with the most games, followed by March (14), November (13), February (10), and then October (6) and April (6).

In late December and early January, the Spurs will go on a seven-game road trip. Then in February, the team will leave for the annual Rodeo Road Trip for eight games.

Drew Eubanks’ Contract Guarantees

The Spurs had until Friday, August 20 to waive Drew Eubanks before his $1.7 million contract for the coming season was fully guaranteed.

Once Bryn Forbes officially signs his deal, the team will have 17 players on the roster with fully guaranteed deals. Two players will either have to be waived or traded before opening night of the regular season.

Jock Landale Officially Signs with the Spurs

Jock Landale officially signed with the team Thursday evening. According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, Landale signed a two-year deal at the minimum. The first year is fully guaranteed and the second year is non-guaranteed.

Joe Wieskamp Agrees to Two-Way Contract

Joe Wieskamp has reportedly agreed to sign a two-way contract with the Spurs per to the Athletic.

Wieskamp was the Spurs’ second-round draftee from the 2021 NBA Draft and he played in eight games at the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues.

Shot Creation Stats for Primo, Jones, and Vassell at Summer League

The last topic on the podcast is a conversation about Josh Primo, Tre Jones, and Devin Vassell being three of the top 13 players in shot creation at Summer League according to data from Synergy.

