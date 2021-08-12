In Spurscast episode 624, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs founder Michael De Leon discuss the latest San Antonio Spurs topics:

Spurs Complete Sign-and-Trade Deals with Pacers and Bulls

The San Antonio Spurs have officially acquired Doug McDermott and future second-round picks in a sign-and-trade deal with the Indiana Pacers.

The Spurs also completed the sign-and-trade deal with the Chicago Bulls to send DeMar DeRozan to Chicago, and in return, the Spurs acquired Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a future first, and two future second-round picks.

More free agency moves on the way

More Spurs free agency moves need to be completed, including the team officially signing Zach Collins, Joshua Primo, Bryn Forbes, and Jock Landale.

With the way the Spurs’ transactions have been completed, the Collins signing is likely next.

Once all the official signings are complete, the Spurs will have 17 players on the roster. More moves will be needed to either trade or waive two players to get the roster down to 15 players by opening night in October.

Initial Las Vegas Summer League Observations

The Spurs have completed two Las Vegas Summer League games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls. Devin Vassell played in both games, but was injured in the first half of the game against Chicago. He finished with 23 points against Minnesota on Monday.

Tre Jones made his Summer League debut after sitting out the Salt Lake City Summer League in concussion protocols. Jones dropped 16 points with eight assists against Minnesota and then 23 points in the game against the Bulls.

Joshua Primo only played in the Monday game against Minnesota and Wieskamp played in both games.

