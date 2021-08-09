In Spurscast episode 623, Spurscast host Paul Garcia and Project Spurs writer Collin Reid discuss:

The Spurs’ free agency week where they agreed to terms with multiple players and acquired other players in trades

What the Spurs would now need to do to trade for Ben Simmons

Why more changes to the roster have to take place before opening night of the regular season

Salt Lake City observations on Devin Vassell Joshua Primo , and Joe Wieskamp

The Opening Week of Free Agency

The Spurs will reportedly acquire Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu, a future first round pick, and two future second round picks in a sign-and-trade deal that will send DeMar DeRozan to the Chicago Bulls.

The Spurs acquired Chandler Hutchison and a 2022 second round pick from the Washington Wizards in a five team trade. The Spurs sent the draft rights of 2015 first round draftee Nikola Milutinov to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Spurs agreed to terms with Doug McDermott on a three year, $42 million deal. They agreed to terms with Zach Collins on a three year, $22 million deal, and they struck a deal with Jock Landale of Australia for two years. The last agreement came with former Spur Bryn Forbes agreeing to return where he started his NBA career in San Antonio.

In the episode, each agreement is discussed and why the Spurs might be able to send Young out in a future trade months from now.

Along with DeRozan, Rudy Gay, Patty Mills, Trey Lyles, and Gorgui Dieng have all moved to different teams as well.

Keita Bates-Diop is still a restricted free agent in free agency, though the Spurs have until August 13 to pull his qualifying offer without his permission.

What would a Ben Simmons to Spurs trade look like now?

With the Spurs’ cap space now gone, a discussion takes place in the episode of what a new trade deal would look like if the Spurs had more interest in trading for Ben Simmons.

More Roster Changes on the Way

Once all the Spurs’ signings and trades are made official, the team will have 17 players on the roster (not counting the two two-way spots).

This means before the opening game of the regular season, the Spurs will have to get the roster count down to 15 players.

The Spurs currently have Drew Eubanks on a non-guaranteed deal with a guarantee date of August 19.

Even if Eubanks were waived, the team would still have to waive or trade a player to have the roster ready by the opening game of the regular season in October.

Salt Lake City Summer League Observations

The last part of the episode focuses on Devin Vassell’s increased playmaking in Summer League and initial impressions of Joshua Primo and Joe Wieskamp’s first Summer League games.

