Finally, Simone Biles will compete in Tuesday’s balance beam final, the last women’s event on the Tokyo Olympics gymnastics schedule, officials confirmed on Monday.

The event takes place at approximately 4:50 a.m. ET Tuesday morning, in between the men's parallel bars final at 4 a.m. and the men's horizontal bar final at 5:39 a.m.

Last week, Biles withdrew from the team final to focus on her mental health. She also did not participate in the all-around or event finals for vault, uneven bars, and floor exercise.

How to watch Olympics balance beam final with Simone Biles?

The women's gymnastics beam final begins streaming live tomorrow (August 3) at 4:50 a.m. ET, with a rebroadcast at 9:30 p.m. ET.

If you want to watch gymnastics live, you'll can get access at NBCOlympics.com with a cable login or on Peacock. Otherwise, delayed primetime coverage is airing on NBC.

OLYMPASS allows you to view the biggest events in sports and entertainment, paying for just the events that you want. With no subscriptions or contracts, you don’t have to worry about canceling your free trial or getting hit with an auto-renewal. Best of all, OLYMTV global programming is available without requiring a VPN. Watch the Olympics balance women’s balance beam final live stream from anywhere



Gymnastics — women’s balance beam final Preview



Simone Biles is back. And so is Canada’s Ellie Black. After both gymnasts missed the individual all-around final (Black due to an ankle injury, Biles because of her much-discussed battle with a mental block known as “the twisties”), they’ll return for the last women’s event of the Games at 4:50 a.m. ET.

Though Biles’s mysterious and debilitating loss of orientation while performing certain moves in the air made it impossible for her to credibly compete in her other events without grave risk of injury, the beam keeps gymnasts a little closer to the ground for the most part. It’s not her best event, but that’s a relative term for the greatest gymnast of all time. True, Biles settled for bronze in the beam in Rio five years ago, but she’s won the world title three times — including the most recent one, in 2019. So Biles has a chance to end her nightmare of an Olympics on a high note.

Black’s medal chances are just as tough to gauge. They may hinge on the health of her left ankle, which she hurt while training on the beam last week. The 25-year-old from Halifax didn’t compete in the balance beam final at either of her two previous Olympic appearances. At the world championships, she’s placed seventh, seventh, eighth and fifth. At the 2019 worlds, Black withdrew from the beam after injuring her right ankle during the all-around final. She placed fourth in that event and was the silver medallist in the all-around at the 2017 worlds in Montreal. So the talent is there. Plus, her fifth-place beam finish at the 2018 worlds, combined with the question mark in 2019, suggests Black may have some hidden upside in this event.

